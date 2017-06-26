Almanac Week of 6.27.17

Wednesday, June 28

.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, June 29

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Friday, June 30

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



Golfing for a good cause. Shining Mountain Golf Course will host the 6th annual Teller County Sheriff’s Office Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association golf tourney on Friday, June 30. The format is a scramble, best ball, and the entry fee includes golf, cart and a Chuck Wagon lunch. All proceeds benefit the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Group. For more information, call Deputy Bunting at 719-687-9652 or Lieutenant Jerry Sloan at 719-687-5775.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is open for play and is in good condition. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com



Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.

Saturday, July 1

Cripple Creek Independence Day Celebration. The city of Cripple Creek will celebrate Independence Day on July 1 with a block party and spectacular fireworks show, considered one of the best in southern Colorado, and a spree of festivities throughout the day. For more information, see vistcripplecreek.com.

Get the latest details on celebrating our country’s birthday locally. Many Independence Day activities occur throughout the entire week. For complete information on July 4thand related festivities, see related article in this week’s TMJ

Bird Hike. Join local birder, Debbie Barnes, for a birding adventure at the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument on July 1 from 7 a.m. to noon. Be prepared to hike up to 3 miles. Meet at the visitor center. Bring binoculars, layered clothing, and water. Be prepared to hike on and off trail. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Kids are invited to participate in a puppet show at the park’s North Shore Amphitheater on July 1, starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy some jokes and songs with Park Interpreter Charlene. The show will be based on the wide variety of defenses of the many species of park wildlife. A Life Zones of the Rockies presentation will be held at 2 p.m. at the North Shore Amphitheater. Also, on July 1, the park’s Amphitheater will feature a Colorado Mountain Man presentation at 7 p.m. Join Mountain Man “Possum” for an exciting look into the world of the Mountain Man. Possum will discuss what the lives of the mountain men of old were like and the effects that these individuals had on this part of the country. This is always a lively program so be sure not to miss it. Other highlights during the weekend include a Wild Cats of the Rockies Junior Ranger Program on July 2 at 2 p.m. Throughout the summer, the park, located near Lake George, will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Pioneers of History Relived in Victor. Step back in time and learn about Victor’s 1890’s cemetery, its resident politicians, and the history that brought them to the gold mining camp. These walking tours of the Sunnyside Cemetery are sponsored by the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum and will be held two Saturdays of each month from June 24 through Labor Day as weather permits. Tour dates are June 24, July 8, 15, Aug, 12, 26, Sept. 9, 23.Local historian Veldean Myers and Alicia Petri will provide insights into the cemetery, its history and some of those who served in public offices. The event will be held at the Sunnyside Cemetery which is south of town on Seventh Street. Meet just outside the gate in Pauper’s Field by 11 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at the museum at 298 Victor Ave.All tickets are $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the museum’s building and restoration fund. Tickets can be purchased with cash at the tour gate or by cash or credit card at the museum, 298 Victor Ave.Be sure to dress appropriately for mountain weather (which can include wind, cold temperatures, snow, and rain), wear good hiking shoes or boots, and bring water and sunscreen. There are no restroom facilities at the cemetery.For more information, visit VictorColorado.com, email museum@victorcolorado.com or call 719-689-5509.

Mueller State Programs. Summer in the mountains is the best! Blue skies, warm sun, aspen leaves trembling in the breeze, birds singing and trails to explore are just a few reasons to spend some quality time at Mueller State Park! Mueller makes the most of this beautiful season with an abundance of programs to get you outside to play! Guided hikes go all over the park to see the sights, smell the flowers and breathe in the fresh air! The parade of wildflowers reach their peak in July. Children’s programs are designed to capture the curiosity of your youngster, guide them in discoveries and entertain them through learning. The evening programs offer a wide variety of experiences from seeing live birds of prey or wolves, to star gazing and moonlight hikes, to amphitheater shows about local wildlife and history. On July 1, enjoy a hike at School Pond/Stoner at 8 a.m. Watch for wildlife, flowers and scenic views on this combined 3.5 mile trail with Naturalist Nancy. Other programs during the weekend include a Cahill Loop hike on July 2 at 10 a.m. and an archery for beginners class from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Livery. For more information, call 719-687-2366.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, July 2

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m.Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center.Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

Upcoming