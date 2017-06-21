Rockies Miracle Rally

~ Photo and caption by Rick Langenberg ~

The Colorado Rockies continue to baffle so-called sports experts by displaying amazing resiliency in late innings to hold onto their first-place spot in the super-competitive National League West division (the best division in baseball). On Sunday, the Rocks rallied in the ninth inning and celebrated another walk-off victory by beating the San Francisco Giants 7-5. The Rockies were buoyed by an amazing performance by third-baseman and Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado, who became only the 31st player in National League history to complete a single game, master hitting series (a single, double, triple and home run) with a walk-off home run. Arenado’s three-run blast in the ninth inning electrified a crowd of nearly 50,000 people, as the team celebrated the occasion in style. With this win, the Rockies completely swept the Giants, a team that many insiders predicted would trounce the Rockies throughout the 2017 season. Maybe, it’s time some of our beloved national sports writers and baseball analysts started eating their words.