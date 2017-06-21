Almanac Week of 6.20.17

Tuesday, June 20

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on June 20 at 7:30 a.m. in the Woodland Park Council Chambers.

The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly after-hours business and networking gathering at the Foxworth-Gailbraith Center at 300 S. Chestnut Street in Woodland Park, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on June 20 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, June 21

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, June 22

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383for more information.

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on June 22 in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek, starting at 9:15 a.m.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on June 22 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, June 23

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park's only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don't miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is open for play and is in good condition. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.



Saturday, June 24

7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 , on Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek. Starting with a Pancake Breakfast, moving on to Best Beard contest, ending with gunfighters, dancing and melodrama, Donkey Derby Days delivers nonstop action in the Wild West atmosphere of Cripple Creek, one of Colorado’s historic mining towns. This two-day jamboree features world-renowned and spectacular donkey derby races, which simply can’t be missed. First, at 10 a.m. Saturday , local journalists and broadcast reporters will compete in a “Big Ass Challenge Media Donkey Race.” Then, on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, visitors and locals of all ages will race with donkeys (complete with pit-stop challenges) from the Jail Museum to the Cripple Creek District Museum. Either be brave and race – or laugh while you cheer for your family and friends as they push and pull donkeys to the finish line. According to local yore, the town’s resident herd of donkeys descended from donkeys working and roaming the hills during the Gold Rush days, and they’ll be featured in the Businessmen’s Donkey Race on Sunday afternoon. For more information, see Donkey Derby Days. Returning for the 86th year to Cripple Creek, rowdy and wacky Donkey Derby Days offers free fun for the whole family, beginning atand, on Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek. Starting with a Pancake Breakfast, moving on to Best Beard contest, ending with gunfighters, dancing and melodrama, Donkey Derby Days delivers nonstop action in the Wild West atmosphere of Cripple Creek, one of Colorado’s historic mining towns. This two-day jamboree features world-renowned and spectacular donkey derby races, which simply can’t be missed. First, at, local journalists and broadcast reporters will compete in a “Big Ass Challenge Media Donkey Race.” Then,andafternoon, visitors and locals of all ages will race with donkeys (complete with pit-stop challenges) from the Jail Museum to the Cripple Creek District Museum. Either be brave and race – or laugh while you cheer for your family and friends as they push and pull donkeys to the finish line. According to local yore, the town’s resident herd of donkeys descended from donkeys working and roaming the hills during the Gold Rush days, and they’ll be featured in the Businessmen’s Donkey Raceafternoon. For more information, see visitcripplecreek.com



If all that’s not enough, well, there’s also a parade, live entertainment and plenty of activities for kids.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. From finches to falcons, hundreds of bird species visit the reservoir every year. Bring a parent and join the Park Interpreter on Saturday, June 24 at the North Shore Amphitheater at 10 a.m. to learn about some of our birds, what they eat, and how you can identify them. Then at 2 p.m. the par will host a Nature Detectives Junior Ranger Program at the Coyote Ride Trailhead. Bring a parent and let the Park Interpreter show you how to use your love for the great outdoors as a naturalist, or someone who studies nature. Learn to look for clues about animals around you! This easy hike will have you on your way to becoming an Eleven Mile State Park Jr. Ranger!A Colorado’s Small Game and Furbearers presentation will occur on June 24 at 7 p.m.at the North Shore Amphitheater. It will be led by CPW District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash. Throughout the summer, the park will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Colorado Renaissance Festival Trip. LET’S DO IT AGAIN!! For three years in a row, the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation have filled the bus for this great excursion. So, get a group of friends and/or relatives together and enjoy a great day together at the “something for everyone” Renaissance! We’ll take care of the driving for you. Be sure to get signed up as soon as possible to reserve your seat. We will be leaving the Parks and Recreation at 8 a.m.on June 24 and will be returning at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. The deadline to sign up is June 16. Call 719-689-3514 for details. For more information about the Renaissance Festival go to: https:// coloradorenaissance.com/ general-information/

Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue at the Butte Theater. For more information, visit buttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, June 25

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

