Almanac Week of 6.20.17

Tuesday, June 20
The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on June 20 at 7:30 a.m. in the Woodland Park Council Chambers.
The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly after-hours business and networking gathering at the Foxworth-Gailbraith Center at 300 S. Chestnut Street in Woodland Park, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on June 20 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.
Wednesday, June 21
TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.
Thursday, June 22
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383for more information.
The Teller County Commissioners will meet on June 22 in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek, starting at 9:15 a.m.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on June 22 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.
Friday, June 23
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.
|Colorado Renaissance Festival Trip. LET’S DO IT AGAIN!! For three years in a row, the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation have filled the bus for this great excursion. So, get a group of friends and/or relatives together and enjoy a great day together at the “something for everyone” Renaissance! We’ll take care of the driving for you. Be sure to get signed up as soon as possible to reserve your seat. We will be leaving the Parks and Recreation at 8 a.m. on June 24 and will be returning at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. The deadline to sign up is June 16. Call 719-689-3514 for details. For more information about the Renaissance Festival go to: https://
The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is open for play and is in good condition. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.
Saturday, June 24
|Donkey Derby Days. Returning for the 86th year to Cripple Creek, rowdy and wacky Donkey Derby Days offers free fun for the whole family, beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, on Bennett Avenue in Cripple Creek. Starting with a Pancake Breakfast, moving on to Best Beard contest, ending with gunfighters, dancing and melodrama, Donkey Derby Days delivers nonstop action in the Wild West atmosphere of Cripple Creek, one of Colorado’s historic mining towns. This two-day jamboree features world-renowned and spectacular donkey derby races, which simply can’t be missed. First, at 10 a.m. Saturday, local journalists and broadcast reporters will compete in a “Big Ass Challenge Media Donkey Race.” Then, on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, visitors and locals of all ages will race with donkeys (complete with pit-stop challenges) from the Jail Museum to the Cripple Creek District Museum. Either be brave and race – or laugh while you cheer for your family and friends as they push and pull donkeys to the finish line. According to local yore, the town’s resident herd of donkeys descended from donkeys working and roaming the hills during the Gold Rush days, and they’ll be featured in the Businessmen’s Donkey Race on Sunday afternoon. For more information, see visitcripplecreek.com.
If all that’s not enough, well, there’s also a parade, live entertainment and plenty of activities for kids.
Eleven Mile State Park Programs. From finches to falcons, hundreds of bird species visit the reservoir every year. Bring a parent and join the Park Interpreter on Saturday, June 24 at the North Shore Amphitheater at 10 a.m. to learn about some of our birds, what they eat, and how you can identify them. Then at 2 p.m. the par will host a Nature Detectives Junior Ranger Program at the Coyote Ride Trailhead. Bring a parent and let the Park Interpreter show you how to use your love for the great outdoors as a naturalist, or someone who studies nature. Learn to look for clues about animals around you! This easy hike will have you on your way to becoming an Eleven Mile State Park Jr. Ranger!A Colorado’s Small Game and Furbearers presentation will occur on June 24 at 7 p.m.at the North Shore Amphitheater. It will be led by CPW District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash. Throughout the summer, the park will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.
Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue at the Butte Theater. For more information, visit buttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.
Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.
Sunday, June 25
The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.
Upcoming
Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for July 6. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085
Golfing for a good cause. Shining Mountain Golf Course will host the 6th annual Teller County Sheriff’s Office Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association golf tourney on Friday, June 30. The format is a scramble, best ball, and the entry fee includes golf, cart and a Chuck Wagon lunch. All proceeds benefit the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Group. For more information, call Deputy Bunting at 719-687-9652 or Lieutenant Jerry Sloan at 719-687-5775.
Purely Bluegrass FREE concert on the green Saturday. Scheduled for July 8 at the Midland Pavilion next to the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The concert features two of Colorado’s finest bluegrass bands — Acme Bluegrass at 11 a.m; Ragged Union at 12:30 p.m. Midland Pavilion. All ages are welcome. Food, beer, wine available. This concert is sponsored by the Woodland Park Music Series. For more information, visit woodlandmusicseries.org.
Garter Club. To help with operating costs the Old Homestead House Museum is excited to announce the Garter Club. For two weekends this summer museum visitors will have the chance to donate $2 or more to receive a free Old Homestead House Garter and their name on a paper Garter to be displayed on the fundraising wall in the museum dining room for the remaining of the summer season. The two weekends these Garters will be available are Donkey Derby Days Weekend June 23rd thru June 25th. And Gold Rush Days weekend July 14th thru July 16th. Supplies are limited so hurry down the Meyers Ave. in historic Cripple Creek Colorado for your chance to be a founding member of the Garter club!
Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park. Have you ever wondered what is behind the walls of the historic buildings at History Park? Regular tours begin on June 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2, excluding August 5. The Walking Tour of historic downtown Woodland Park meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Public Library, and begins at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget your water and a light sweater. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.The guided tours of the five buildings are at 11 a.m. and noon. The exhibits are constantly changing, so check them out again for the first time! While at History Park, visit the Olde Curiosity Gift Shop, which offers an extensive selection of books and unique gift items.The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round. For more information, call719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org
Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs
Music on the Labyrinth Series. On Saturday, July 1 at 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the next program in their summer Music on the Labyrinth series, featuring Voices Three. Singers Laura Hatler, Nancy Lingbloom and Kim Schultz, accompanied by Mike Hatler, guitar and Carol Wilson, keyboard, will present folk, spiritual, and “popular” tunes from the choral realm past and present. The program will be held outdoors on the labyrinth on the south side of the church, but will move indoors for inclement weather. Bring a blanket or chair, or just sit on the labyrinth wall. A free will offering will be taken. Call 719-633-8888 for more information.