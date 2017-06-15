Gearing Up for the 95th Annual Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Vahsholtz family racers hope to snag more victories

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Yes race fans; it’s that time of year again.

The 95th Pikes Peak Hill Climb will be held June 25, so get your

tickets and find a sweet spot on the highway to the clouds to watch

this year’s event.

The Vahsholtz family of Woodland Park has a long history of

participation in the race to the clouds.

The youngest of the Vahsholtz clan is Codie. He is the son of Clint

and the grandson of Leonard Vahsholtz. The family has been a fixture of

the race for over 40 years.



Leonard Vahsholtz retired in 2007 after competing in the Hill Climb

for 32 years. In those 32 years, Leonard chalked up 18 wins in three

different divisions.

Codie’s dad Clint, on the other hand, is still actively competing in

the Hill Climb. Clint holds the record for most wins of any driver to

compete in the hill climb. He has won 23 of the 26 years he has

competed in the Hill Climb.

Codie Vahsholtz races in the light weight 2-wheel division on his custom hybrid

motorcycle and is the current record holder in that division, as well

as holding the record in the 250 pro division. Asked if he is

concerned with any specific challenges for this year, he said, “The

weather. They have a lot more snow up there than in the past so there

is gonna be more water on the road and snow banks falling down.”

Codie Vahsholtz was disappointed in his performance last year and is looking

forward to taking care of business during the 2017 race. His main competitor this

year is Chris Liligard. “We were running hard with him last year in

practice and testing. I didn’t have a very good race.”

Codie Vahsholtz is confident he will have a better race this year. “Other than that I’m

not too worried. I feel a lot more comfortable this year on that

motorcycle than I have in the past. We’ve made quite a few changes to

it. Faster and better. I’m gonna do my best.”

Codie’s dad, Clint Vahsholtz, will be racing in the open wheel division again this

year. Asked what he was looking forward to at this year’s race, he

said with a smile, “Getting up to the top safely.”

Clint Vahsholtz echoed Codie’s concern about water on the road surface, but

hoped by race day much of the snow will be gone. “We hope that that is

good in a couple weeks. We start testing at sun up so there is a

potential for ice on the road. I’m not too concerned, but it will be a

little tricky if there is water on the road. I don’t think it will be

dangerous.”

Clint Vahsholtz’ major competition this year will likely come from Spencer

Steele, who was lucky to walk away from crashing into a guardrail at

last year’s hill climb. Clint said, “He’ll likely run in the 9’s

(time) for sure. I think his best time was a 9:53. Mine was 9:54.”

Since the highway was paved to the top of the peak, things have

changed somewhat in the technical and physical driving aspect.

Clint recalled, “In the dirt days, it was more about finesse from a

drivers stand point and the car setup was not quite as critical as the

asphalt. Car setup on dirt, you as a driver could finesse around a

missed setup, where on the pavement it is so precise. You have to

really get your setup perfect. A driver can compensate slightly, but

the setup is more important.”

Clint Vahsholtz made a point to mention the outstanding support and expertise of

his crew. “Three guys that have been with me for many, many years, Pat

Davis, Joe Lyons, and Frank Fushiano.”

The competition should make for a wild ride this year, so don’t miss

the excitement and drama on America’s Mountain.