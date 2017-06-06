Almanac Week of 6.05.17

Tuesday, June 6

.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on June 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the CC Council Chambers at city hall. The council will appoint a new clerk to replace Debra Blevins, who is retiring.

Thursday, June 8

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383for more information.

Meeting change. Due to changing schedules, The Teller County Commissioners will not meet on the second Thursday of this month, as normally scheduled. Instead, their next regular meeting is scheduled for June 15 in the Centennial Building, starting at 9:15 a.m.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on June 8 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, June 9

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

June 9 in downtown Cripple Creek and includes two days of great rodeo action on June 10 and June 11 at the Teller County Fairgrounds off Teller One. This is the highest elevation rodeo in the world and is sanctioned by the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association. The festivities include a wide range of competitive rodeo events and fun happenings around town, such as a street dance. For more information, see Top of the World Rodeo. The rodeo kicks off the evening ofin downtown Cripple Creek and includes two days of great rodeo action onat the Teller County Fairgrounds off Teller One. This is the highest elevation rodeo in the world and is sanctioned by the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association. The festivities include a wide range of competitive rodeo events and fun happenings around town, such as a street dance. For more information, see visitcripplecreek.com . Also, see related article in this week’s TMJ. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is open for play and is in good condition. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com. Movie Above the Clouds. Scheduled for Friday, June 9 from 6 to 10:pm in the lawn area, just outside the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Enjoy the FIRST OUTDOOR MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! Admission is free…bring your friends. The schedule: STORM TROOPERS are coming to Movie Above the Clouds from 6 to 8 p.m.; bring your camera for this!! 6:00ish-8:25: FAMILY PICNIC . Pack your dinner and find your spot for a picnic before the movie. BRING BLANKETS AND CHAIRS 8:25pm: FAMILY FRIENDLY MOVIE (Sunset) Free popcorn & drink during the movie, donations received. We can’t say what movie we are playing due to licensing,… but we will always post an image on our announcements. Find us on Facebook: Woodland Park Roots Project The movie will be moved indoors at the (UPCC) Ute Pass Cultural Center if it is raining during movie time. For more information, call Nicol Randolph at 719-233-5873.

Saturday, June 10

Music Festival Orchestra. The Woodland Music Series proudly presents the Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra in a FREE concert at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park on June 10, starting at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. For more information, visitwww.woodlandmusic series.org.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Who is that barking at you from up in that pine tree? Who just disappeared under that rock? It’s a crafty, crazy squirrel in search of food! Learn all about our bushy-tailed buddies and how they live in the forest during a Squirrelly Squirrels presentation on June 10 at the Eleven Mile State Park’s North Shore Amphitheater at 10 a.m. Join the park interpreter for a story and craft project celebrating these fascinating animals. Other programs for the weekend include a Camp Cooking gathering on June 10 at 7 p.m. at the North Shore Amphitheater. Also, kick the weekend off on the evening of June 9with a Moon Hike at the Coyote Ridge Trailhead at 8 p.m. Throughout the summer, the park will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, June 11

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs kick off June 11 and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center.Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

Upcoming

Yappy Hour. This is a FUNdraising event for our furry friends at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) scheduled for Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 5 pm at the Woodland Country Lodge Pub & Patio Bar at 734 US Hwy 24, Woodland Park. We hope you will join us at the beautiful Woodland Country Lodge and enjoy the mountain air and gorgeous view with other animal loving folks! Well behaved, leashed pets are welcome! Enjoy yummy yappytisers, delicious drink specials, and treats for all of the pets who attend! Have your photos taken with your friends or your fuzzy friend – Peggy’s Fun Photobooth will have costumes & props – get 4 poses emailed to you for a suggested donation of $10! Meet new friends or even playmates for your pooch!

All proceeds benefit the animals at the TCRAS – the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter located in Divide. Admission is just $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under! For more info or to purchase tickets, please go to www.tcrascolorado.org, call us at 719-686-7707 or visit the shelter behind the Sheriff’s office in Divide!