Almanac Week of 6.05.17

Tuesday, June 6
.
TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.
The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on June 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the CC Council Chambers at city hall. The council will appoint a new clerk to replace Debra Blevins, who is retiring.
Thursday, June 8
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383for more information.
Meeting change. Due to changing schedules, The Teller County Commissioners will not meet on the second Thursday of this month, as normally scheduled. Instead, their next regular meeting is scheduled for June 15 in the Centennial Building, starting at 9:15 a.m.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on June 8 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.
Friday, June 9
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.
|Top of the World Rodeo. The rodeo kicks off the evening of June 9 in downtown Cripple Creek and includes two days of great rodeo action on June 10 and June 11 at the Teller County Fairgrounds off Teller One. This is the highest elevation rodeo in the world and is sanctioned by the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association. The festivities include a wide range of competitive rodeo events and fun happenings around town, such as a street dance. For more information, see visitcripplecreek.com. Also, see related article in this week’s TMJ.
The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is open for play and is in good condition. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.
Movie Above the Clouds. Scheduled for Friday, June 9 from 6 to 10:pm in the lawn area, just outside the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Enjoy the FIRST OUTDOOR MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! Admission is free…bring your friends. The schedule: STORM TROOPERS are coming to Movie Above the Clouds from 6 to 8 p.m.; bring your camera for this!! 6:00ish-8:25: FAMILY PICNIC . Pack your dinner and find your spot for a picnic before the movie. BRING BLANKETS AND CHAIRS 8:25pm: FAMILY FRIENDLY MOVIE (Sunset) Free popcorn & drink during the movie, donations received. We can’t say what movie we are playing due to licensing,… but we will always post an image on our announcements. Find us on Facebook: Woodland Park Roots Project The movie will be moved indoors at the (UPCC) Ute Pass Cultural Center if it is raining during movie time. For more information, call Nicol Randolph at 719-233-5873.
Saturday, June 10
Music Festival Orchestra. The Woodland Music Series proudly presents the Colorado College Summer Music Festival Orchestra in a FREE concert at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park on June 10, starting at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. For more information, visitwww.woodlandmusic series.org.
Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Who is that barking at you from up in that pine tree? Who just disappeared under that rock? It’s a crafty, crazy squirrel in search of food! Learn all about our bushy-tailed buddies and how they live in the forest during a Squirrelly Squirrels presentation on June 10 at the Eleven Mile State Park’s North Shore Amphitheater at 10 a.m. Join the park interpreter for a story and craft project celebrating these fascinating animals. Other programs for the weekend include a Camp Cooking gathering on June 10 at 7 p.m. at the North Shore Amphitheater. Also, kick the weekend off on the evening of June 9with a Moon Hike at the Coyote Ridge Trailhead at 8 p.m. Throughout the summer, the park will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings. For more information, call 719-748-3401.
Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.
Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.
Sunday, June 11
The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs kick off June 11 and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center.Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.
Upcoming
Yappy Hour. This is a FUNdraising event for our furry friends at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) scheduled for Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 5 pm at the Woodland Country Lodge Pub & Patio Bar at 734 US Hwy 24, Woodland Park. We hope you will join us at the beautiful Woodland Country Lodge and enjoy the mountain air and gorgeous view with other animal loving folks! Well behaved, leashed pets are welcome! Enjoy yummy yappytisers, delicious drink specials, and treats for all of the pets who attend! Have your photos taken with your friends or your fuzzy friend – Peggy’s Fun Photobooth will have costumes & props – get 4 poses emailed to you for a suggested donation of $10! Meet new friends or even playmates for your pooch!
All proceeds benefit the animals at the TCRAS – the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter located in Divide. Admission is just $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under! For more info or to purchase tickets, please go to www.tcrascolorado.org, call us at 719-686-7707 or visit the shelter behind the Sheriff’s office in Divide!
|Ignite Your Business Vision. The Charis Business Summit will be held June 14-16 in Woodland Park. Gain the knowledge you need to ignite your vision for success and achieve the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for in your business, organization, ministry and personal life. The summit features seven sessions, six workshops and six special speakers. For more information, visit charissummit.org.
Gem & Mineral Show. The fifth annual Gem & Mineral Show sponsored by the Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) in Victor, Colorado will be held June 16-18. The event will be held in downtown historic Victor and is open and free to the public.The show will include vendors from across the state selling Colorado dug minerals, as well as New Mexico vendors. Items for sale will include polished gems, hand-crafted jewelry, rough slabs, specimens, cabochons, geode breaking, Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District gold ore specimens, Burtis Blue Cripple Creek turquoise, Richard Fretterd Legacy Gems, and more. Meet the stars of the Prosector’s TV show who will be on hand selling their finds.There will also be gold and gem panning at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. Show hours are from 9 to 5 each day. This year representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, and Newmont Mining Corporation will make a presentation on the geology of the region. This free presentation will be held Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Victor Elks Lodge. Learn about volcanoes, gold mining, fossils, dinosaurs, and more. For more information on the STCFG or this event, visit VictorColorado.com, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com, or call 719-689-2675.
Spring Clean-Up Day Date Change. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) had designated Saturday May 20 as Woodland Park Spring Cleanup Day. Due to the increment weather, this date has been changed to June 17. The Spring Cleanup is in conjunction with the National Spring Cleanup hosted around the country by Keep America Beautiful. In an unprecedented move, local forces are combining to clean up Woodland Park, literally and figuratively. Inspired by the annual Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Spring Cleanup, groups are combining resources to reduce litter, rubbish, trash and general junk, in an around Woodland Park. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, Focus on the Forest, Main Street, Downtown Development Authority, and Park State Bank & Trust, decided “enough is enough already” and Saturday June 17 is now THE day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) is hosting its annual Spring Cleanup Day, and invites all citizens to Midland Pavilion (between the Library and Cultural Center) at 9 am to receive assignments to clean the worst areas around town. Adopt-a-Spot and Adopt-a Garden volunteers will begin preparation for the summer growing season as well. A special kids program for those 10 and under is available with planned projects to encourage youngsters to have “dirt” fun. Kids must be accompanied by an adult or teen sibling. Cafe’ Leo coffee and Donut Mill doughnuts, water and juice kick-start the morning. Vests, trash bags, and grabbers are provided to assist cleaning and safety efforts, and eliminate sore backs.
Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park. Have you ever wondered what is behind the walls of the historic buildings at History Park? Regular tours begin on June 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2, excluding August 5. The Walking Tour of historic downtown Woodland Park meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Public Library, and begins at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget your water and a light sweater. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.The guided tours of the five buildings are at 11 a.m. and noon. The exhibits are constantly changing, so check them out again for the first time! While at History Park, visit the Olde Curiosity Gift Shop, which offers an extensive selection of books and unique gift items.The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round. For more information, call 719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org
All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org.
Memorial Park Grand Opening. A flag raising, ribbon cutting and barbecue, celebrating the grand opening of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, will be held on June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The flag raising ceremony will occur at 6 p.m. The ceremonies are being coordinated by the city of Woodland Park. For more information, visit the city of Woodland Park’s government website.
Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas
George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.