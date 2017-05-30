Almanac Week of 5.31.17

Wednesday, May 31

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, June 1

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for June 1. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on June 1 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, June 2

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is now open for play. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com

Jazz in June with Swing Factory Big Band. Scheduled for Friday, June 2 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, with a 6:30 pm – cocktails and appetizers gathering with Swing Factory rhythm section; a 7:30 p.m. big band jazz show. The event is free, but donations are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Woodland Music Series (woodlandmusicseries.org) and Woodland Park Wind Symphony (woodlandparkwindsymphony.com) . For more information, call 719-687-2210.

Book, Bake and Plant Sale. The Friends of the Florissant Library will hold their annual Book, Bake and Plant sale at the Florissant Library (334 Circle Drive Florisssant) The times of the event are Friday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of the highlights will include lots of tables of books arranged by categories-fiction, romance, western, children. Paperbacks are .25, hardbacks $1 and all children books .25. In addition, the event will feature many delicious homemade goodies-cupcakes, cookies, pies, bread-All to tempt you. Plus, there will be lots of different plants for sale both indoor and outdoor.

Saturday, June 3

Outdoor Living Fair. Don’t miss the annual Outdoor Living Fair, with incredible deals on a variety of products, at the Foxworth Galbraith Home Improvement Center in Woodland Park (300 S. Chestnut Street). This event is scheduled for June 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.For more information, call 719-687-9205 and check out this week’s ad in The Mountain Jackpot newspaper.

Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Children are invited to go fishing with Park Interpreter Charlene at the Eleven Mile State Park during a Free Colorado Fishing Day. The event is scheduled for June 3 at 10 a.m. at the park’s North Shore Amphitheater. Play a fun casting game and learn to tie a cinch knot. Kids will learn to string their own pole and set up. Bait will also be provided for the kids. In addition, a Hunters in the Sky program is scheduled for 2 p.m. Discover the amazing adaptations that allow Colorado’s birds of prey like eagles, hawks, and owls to be successful as airborne hunters in this program with the Eleven Mile Park Interpreter. And a Colorado’s Big Game presentation will occur on June 3 at 7 p.m. at the North Shore Amphitheater. Throughout the summer, the park will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings, scheduled every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Music on the Labyrinth. On Saturday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue is presenting the first program in their summer Music on the Labyrinth series, featuring local favorites Joe and Katie Uveges, singers, acoustic guitar and violin. The program will be held outdoors on the labyrinth on the south side of the church, but will move indoors for inclement weather. A free will offering will be taken. Call 719-633-8888 for more information.

Upcoming

Movie Above the Clouds. Scheduled for Friday, June 9 from 6 to 10 pm in the lawn area, just outside the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Enjoy the FIRST OUTDOOR MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! Admission is free…bring your friends. The schedule: STORM TROOPERS are coming to Movie Above the Clouds from 6 to 8 pm.; bring your camera for this!! 6:00ish-8:25: FAMILY PICNIC . Pack your dinner and find your spot for a picnic before the movie. BRING BLANKETS AND CHAIRS 8:25pm: FAMILY FRIENDLY MOVIE (Sunset) Free popcorn & drink during the movie, donations received. We can’t say what movie we are playing due to licensing,… but we will always post an image on our announcements. Find us on Facebook: Woodland Park Roots Project The movie will be moved indoors at the (UPCC) Ute Pass Cultural Center if it is raining during movie time. For more information, call Nicol Randolph at 719-233-5873.

Top of the World Rodeo. The popular rodeo kicks off the evening of June 9 in downtown Cripple Creek and includes two days of great rodeo action on June 10 and June 11 at the Teller County Fairgrounds off Teller One. This is the highest elevation rodeo in the world and is sanctioned by the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association. The festivities include a wide range of competitive rodeo events and fun happenings around town, such as a street dance. For more information, see visitcripplecreek.com.

Yappy Hour. This is a FUNdraising event for our furry friends at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) scheduled for Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 5 pm at the Woodland Country Lodge Pub & Patio Bar at 734 US Hwy 24, Woodland Park. We hope you will join us at the beautiful Woodland Country Lodge and enjoy the mountain air and gorgeous view with other animal loving folks! Well behaved, leashed pets are welcome! Enjoy yummy yappytisers, delicious drink specials, and treats for all of the pets who attend! Have your photos taken with your friends or your fuzzy friend – Peggy’s Fun Photobooth will have costumes & props – get 4 poses emailed to you for a suggested donation of $10! Meet new friends or even playmates for your pooch!

All proceeds benefit the animals at the TCRAS – the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter located in Divide. Admission is just $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under! For more info or to purchase tickets, please go to www.tcrascolorado.org

, call us at 719-686-7707 or visit the shelter behind the Sheriff’s office in Divide!