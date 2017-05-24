Almanac Week of 5.22.17

Wednesday, May 24
TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org
. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.
Thursday, May 25
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on May 25 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.
Friday, May 26
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.
|The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is now open for play. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com
. Saturday, May 27
Eleven Mile State Park Programs. Kids are invited to participate in a puppet show with park Interpreter Charlene at the North Shore Amphitheater of Eleven Mile State Park, near Lake George, on May 27, starting at 10 a.m. The puppet show will be based on the variety of defenses the many species of wildlife in the park use for protection. Make your own puppet afterwards. Also The Tree & Me Ranger Program will occur at the Coyote Ridge Trail at 2 p.m. Experience the wonders of trees with our park interpreter on this 1.5 mile hike. Have you ever listened to a tree? Tasted pine needles? Smelled pine bark? Become familiar with textures, smells and sounds of trees in this short hike. A discussion also will occur on Colorado Black Bears on May 27 at 7 p.m. Learn about the habits and habitats of the Black Bear, as well as some very important “Bear Aware” safety tips while hiking and camping. The park is kicking-off a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings, scheduled every weekend throughout the summer. For more information, call 719-748-3401.
Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Celebrations. A number of Memorial Day celebrations will be held throughout the county in honor of veterans, with a flag-raising ceremony and other presentations at Lions Park in Woodland Park at 7 a.m. A big ceremony, honoring fallen soldiers, will occur at the Woodland Park Cemetery on May 29 at 11 a.m. This ceremony is sponsored by several area veterans’ organizations in the area, and has attracted quite a crowd in recent years.
Ceremonies Outside Woodland Park
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #11411 of Florissant and Lake George will conduct its Honor Guard Ceremony in memory of veterans that are buried in local cemeteries on Memorial Day, Monday at the following times and locations: 10:00 a.m. 4-Mile Cemetery; 10:45 a.m. Florissant Cemetery; 11:30 a.m. Lake George Cemetery.The public is invited to attend these ceremonies.
In addition, The Wilkerson Pass Visitor’s Center will be open for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. VFW Post #11411 will again host its Coffee Stop at the top of Wilkerson Pass for Memorial Day weekend beginning Saturday, May 27 around 9:00 a.m. The Coffee Stop will be open until around 5:00 p.m.(weather permitting) each day of the holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday). Join us at the Coffee Stop for free coffee and cookies and put your “dot” on our “map of travelers.”
To learn more about membership in the Florissant-Lake George VFW Post #11411 or it Auxiliary, contact Post Commander Randy Ford at 748-5344 or Auxiliary President Janiece Tyler at 748-1335.
Upcoming
|Special meeting. The Teller County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on May 30 at 8 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek to discuss an appointment for the position of sheriff (see related story in this week’s TMJ).
Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for June 1. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085
Jazz in June with Swing Factory Big Band. Scheduled for Friday, June 2 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, with a 6:30 pm cocktails and appetizers gathering and a Swing Factory rhythm section; a 7:30 p.m. big band jazz show. The event is free, but donations are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Woodland Music Series (woodlandmusicseries.org) and Woodland Park Wind Symphony (woodlandparkwindsymphony.com)
Music on the Labyrinth. On Saturday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue is presenting the first program in their summer Music on the Labyrinth series, featuring local favorites Joe and Katie Uveges, singers, acoustic guitar and violin. The program will be held outdoors on the labyrinth on the south side of the church, but will move indoors for inclement weather. A free will offering will be taken. Call 719-633-8888 for more information.
Spring Clean-Up Day Date Change. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) had designated Saturday May 20 as Woodland Park Spring Cleanup Day. Due to the increment weather, this date has been changed toJune 17. The Spring Cleanup is in conjunction with the National Spring Cleanup hosted around the country by Keep America Beautiful. In an unprecedented move, local forces are combining to clean up Woodland Park, literally and figuratively. Inspired by the annual Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Spring Cleanup, groups are combining resources to reduce litter, rubbish, trash and general junk, in an around Woodland Park. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, Focus on the Forest, Main Street, Downtown Development Authority, and Park State Bank & Trust, decided “enough is enough already” and Saturday June 17 is now THE day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) is hosting its annual Spring Cleanup Day, and invites all citizens to Midland Pavilion (between the Library and Cultural Center) at 9 am to receive assignments to clean the worst areas around town. Adopt-a-Spot and Adopt-a Garden volunteers will begin preparation for the summer growing season as well. A special kids program for those 10 and under is available with planned projects to encourage youngsters to have “dirt” fun. Kids must be accompanied by an adult or teen sibling. Cafe’ Leo coffee and Donut Mill doughnuts, water and juice kick-start the morning. Vests, trash bags, and grabbers are provided to assist cleaning and safety efforts, and eliminate sore backs.
Denny’s Scholarship Announcement and Student of the Week Awards Presentation. Woodland Park Denny’s restaurant will hold a special student appreciation banquet at the restaurant in Woodland Park. A presentation will be held regarding the top winners of the Student of the Week competition, conducted during the last few months. A presentation, originally scheduled for May 22, had to be changed due to scheduling conflicts. The top winners were announced in this week’s TMJ. For more information about the future presentation and banquet, call Denny’s at 719-686-6464.
Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park. Have you ever wondered what is behind the walls of the historic buildings at History Park? Regular tours begin onJune 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2, excluding August 5. The Walking Tour of historic downtown Woodland Park meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Public Library, and begins at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget your water and a light sweater. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.The guided tours of the five buildings are at 11 a.m. and noon. The exhibits are constantly changing, so check them out again for the first time! While at History Park, visit the Olde Curiosity Gift Shop, which offers an extensive selection of books and unique gift items.The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round. For more information, call719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org
All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org.
Memorial Park Grand Opening. A flag raising, ribbon cutting and barbecue, celebrating the grand opening of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, will be held on June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The flag raising ceremony will occur at 6 p.m. The ceremonies are being coordinated by the city of Woodland Park. For more information, visit the city of Woodland Park’s government website.
Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas
Territory Days. The 42nd annual Territory Days will be held Memorial Day weekend in Old Colorado City. The festivities will include Wild West gunfighters, live music, beer gardens, Native American Indian displays, gold panning, kids’ games and much more.
George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.