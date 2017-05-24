Almanac Week of 5.22.17

Special meeting. The Teller County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on May 30 at 8 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek to discuss an appointment for the position of sheriff (see related story in this week’s TMJ). Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for June 1. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085 Jazz in June with Swing Factory Big Band. Scheduled for Friday, June 2 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, with a 6:30 pm cocktails and appetizers gathering and a Swing Factory rhythm section; a 7:30 p.m. big band jazz show. The event is free, but donations are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Woodland Music Series (woodlandmusicseries.org) and Woodland Park Wind Symphony (woodlandparkwindsymphony.com) . For more information, call 719-687-2210. Music on the Labyrinth. On Saturday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue is presenting the first program in their summer Music on the Labyrinth series, featuring local favorites Joe and Katie Uveges, singers, acoustic guitar and violin. The program will be held outdoors on the labyrinth on the south side of the church, but will move indoors for inclement weather. A free will offering will be taken. Call 719-633-8888 for more information. Spring Clean-Up Day Date Change. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) had designated Saturday May 20 as Woodland Park Spring Cleanup Day. Due to the increment weather, this date has been changed toJune 17. The Spring Cleanup is in conjunction with the National Spring Cleanup hosted around the country by Keep America Beautiful. In an unprecedented move, local forces are combining to clean up Woodland Park, literally and figuratively. Inspired by the annual Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Spring Cleanup, groups are combining resources to reduce litter, rubbish, trash and general junk, in an around Woodland Park. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, Focus on the Forest, Main Street, Downtown Development Authority, and Park State Bank & Trust, decided “enough is enough already” and Saturday June 17 is now THE day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) is hosting its annual Spring Cleanup Day, and invites all citizens to Midland Pavilion (between the Library and Cultural Center) at 9 am to receive assignments to clean the worst areas around town. Adopt-a-Spot and Adopt-a Garden volunteers will begin preparation for the summer growing season as well. A special kids program for those 10 and under is available with planned projects to encourage youngsters to have “dirt” fun. Kids must be accompanied by an adult or teen sibling. Cafe’ Leo coffee and Donut Mill doughnuts, water and juice kick-start the morning. Vests, trash bags, and grabbers are provided to assist cleaning and safety efforts, and eliminate sore backs. Denny’s Scholarship Announcement and Student of the Week Awards Presentation. Woodland Park Denny’s restaurant will hold a special student appreciation banquet at the restaurant in Woodland Park. A presentation will be held regarding the top winners of the Student of the Week competition, conducted during the last few months. A presentation, originally scheduled for May 22, had to be changed due to scheduling conflicts. The top winners were announced in this week’s TMJ. For more information about the future presentation and banquet, call Denny’s at 719-686-6464. Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park. Have you ever wondered what is behind the walls of the historic buildings at History Park? Regular tours begin onJune 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2, excluding August 5. The Walking Tour of historic downtown Woodland Park meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Public Library, and begins at 10:30 a.m. Don’t forget your water and a light sweater. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes.The guided tours of the five buildings are at 11 a.m. and noon. The exhibits are constantly changing, so check them out again for the first time! While at History Park, visit the Olde Curiosity Gift Shop, which offers an extensive selection of books and unique gift items.The shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., year round. For more information, call719.686.7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org. Memorial Park Grand Opening. A flag raising, ribbon cutting and barbecue, celebrating the grand opening of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, will be held on June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The flag raising ceremony will occur at 6 p.m. The ceremonies are being coordinated by the city of Woodland Park. For more information, visit the city of Woodland Park’s government website. Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas Territory Days. The 42nd annual Territory Days will be held Memorial Day weekend in Old Colorado City. The festivities will include Wild West gunfighters, live music, beer gardens, Native American Indian displays, gold panning, kids’ games and much more. George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.