Teller County/Rampart Range Severe Watches & Warnings
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight to6 PM MDT Friday... The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a WinterWeather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Friday. * Location... Teller County, including Woodland Park, Divide and Cripple Creek. * Cause and timing... a cold storm system will track slowly eastward across the region tonight through Friday. There will be some snow tonight, but will mostly change over to rain for Thursday afternoon, then changing to snow again Thursday evening.* Snow accumulation... 4 to 12 inches.* Impact... travel may be hazardous due to snow, poor visibilities and icy, slushy or snow covered roads.