Teller County/Rampart Range Severe Watches & Warnings

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight to

6 PM MDT Friday...

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Winter

Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from midnight

tonight to 6 PM MDT Friday.

* Location... Teller County, including Woodland Park, Divide and

Cripple Creek.

* Cause and timing... a cold storm system will track slowly

eastward across the region tonight through Friday. There will be

some snow tonight, but will mostly change over to rain for

Thursday afternoon, then changing to snow again Thursday evening.

* Snow accumulation... 4 to 12 inches.

* Impact... travel may be hazardous due to snow, poor

visibilities and icy, slushy or snow covered roads.