Teller County/Rampart Range Severe Watches & Warnings 

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight to
6 PM MDT Friday... 

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Winter
Weather Advisory for snow, which is in effect from midnight 
tonight to 6 PM MDT Friday. 

* Location... Teller County, including Woodland Park, Divide and 
  Cripple Creek. 

* Cause and timing... a cold storm system will track slowly
  eastward across the region tonight through Friday. There will be
  some snow tonight, but will mostly change over to rain for
  Thursday afternoon, then changing to snow again Thursday evening.

* Snow accumulation... 4 to 12 inches.

* Impact... travel may be hazardous due to snow, poor 
  visibilities and icy, slushy or snow covered roads.