GOVERNOR HICKENLOOPER TO SIGN BILLS IN WOODLAND PARK

Woodland Park Main Street and City Government are pleased to welcome Colorado Governor Hickenlooper to town for a bill signing ceremony on Monday May 22. The Governor expressed interest in visiting Main Street communities throughout the State, and Woodland Park proudly was included.

The ceremony will be held at Memorial Park, the City’s newly renovated centerpiece. The Governor will be signing House Bill 17-1209 which requires the Manager of the Office of Prevention and Security to be a Designated Peace Officer. House Bill 17-1222 will also be signed creating a line on the Colorado individual income tax form for taxpayers to voluntarily make contributions to the Easter Seals Family Caregiver Support Fund.

Woodland Park invites local press, businesses and citizens to be on hand to welcome the Governor. The entourage is expected to arrive at Memorial Park at 10:15, with the signing ceremony to be held at 11:00. As with most of these type of events, the timing is fluid and subject to the Governor’s other obligations for the day. Mayor Neil Levy will welcome the Governor, adding “This is a very exciting visit and opportunity for Woodland Park to showcase our City and Main Street. We hope to have a crowd on hand.”