Almanac Week of 5.09.17

Digital Marketing Trends. This event is sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, and is scheduled for May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It doesn’t matter so much where you are today or what you may or may not have done previously – what matters is what you do right now to take your best foot forward in get your marketing message fully and consistently heard. We will discuss how to use the best of your time, resources, knowledge as well as getting clear on who your target audience is and where are they really hanging out. The discussion will be led by Cheri Ruskus, a Business Coach, CEO and Founder of the Victory Circles. The programs that her organization offers provide tools from the basics of running a profitable business to fully getting into the game with online marketing. For more information, and to register, call 719-687-9885. Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for May 18 This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085 Ride of Silence. On May 20 , the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a “Ride of Silence.” The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May. The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center. A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com . Tipi Education. Have you ever wondered how a Tipi is put together? How did the Native Americans manage to get those poles to stay in place? Even if you missed the 2016 Chautauqua on Tipis, now is your chance to come see for yourself how a Plains Indian Tipi is set-up! Ed Held (Tipi Man) will be presenting a follow-up to his 2016 Chautauqua presentation and setting up the Tipi for the Pikes Peak Historical Society on Saturday. May 20 at 10 a.m. He will be putting up the Tipi next to the PPHS Museum located at 18033 Teller County Road #1, across from the Florissant Post Office. This presentation is weather-dependent. Event will be rescheduled in the case of inclement conditions. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861. Spring Clean-Up Day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) has designated Saturday May 20 as Woodland Park Spring Cleanup Day. The Spring Cleanup is in conjunction with the National Spring Cleanup hosted around the country by Keep America Beautiful. In an unprecedented move, local forces are combining to clean up Woodland Park, literally and figuratively. Inspired by the annual Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Spring Cleanup, groups are combining resources to reduce litter, rubbish, trash and general junk, in an around Woodland Park. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, Focus on the Forest, Main Street, Downtown Development Authority, and Park State Bank & Trust, decided “enough is enough already” and Saturday May 20, is THE day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) is hosting its annual Spring Cleanup Day, and invites all citizens to Midland Pavilion (between the Library and Cultural Center) at 9 am to receive assignments to clean the worst areas around town. Adopt-a-Spot and Adopt-a Garden volunteers will begin preparation for the summer growing season as well. A special kids program for those 10 and under is available with planned projects to encourage youngsters to have “dirt” fun. Kids must be accompanied by an adult or teen sibling. Cafe’ Leo coffee and Donut Mill doughnuts, water and juice kick-start the morning. Vests, trash bags, and grabbers are provided to assist cleaning and safety efforts, and eliminate sore backs. Ajax Mine Tour. The Ajax Mine sits high above Victor on historic Battle Mountain. The Battle Mountain Trail across the lower part of Victor’s backdrop beneath the Ajax has been a popular hike since 2000 when it was installed. This year the trail has been extended to a new overlook at the Ajax Mine. Newmont Mining Corporation invested in the construction required to provide visitors with a safe access to the mine site and an exciting new overlook above Victor. The mine site, overlook, and trail will be the subject of a special tour Saturday, May 20. The tour will include an historical overview of the mine history by Victorite Gary Horton, who worked at the Ajax during its final years in production. The tour is $15 per person and is limited to the first 75 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 12:30 p.m. when shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. After the history presentation, ticket holders will have the option to hike the new trail extension to the Independence Mine and down to Victor; a shuttle will also take those unable to hike back to the museum in Victor.Cosponsors of this event are The Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) which will receive all proceeds from the event for historic preservation projects, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. For more information, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com. Denny’s Scholarship Announcement and Student of the Week Awards Banquet. Denny’s restaurant in Woodland Park will hold a special banquet at the Denny’s restaurant in Woodland Park. An announcement will be made regarding a $1,000 scholarship that will go to one of the many nominees for a Student of the Week contest, sponsored by Denny’s and The Mountain Jackpot newspaper. The banquet will start at 5:30 p.m. Meet and Greet. The Sallie Bush Building Board will host a meet and greet for the Green Mountain Falls town staff on Sunday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sallie Bush building. Drinks and refreshments will be served. Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park begin June 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2nd. (Excluding August 5th). The walking tour of historic downtown Woodland Park begins at 10:30, and meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Woodland Park Public Library. Tour the historic buildings of History Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The exhibits in the buildings are constantly changing, so check them out again! All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org. Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.