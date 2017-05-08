Almanac Week of 5.09.17

Tuesday, May 9
The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall
Wednesday, May 10
TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.
Downtown plans revisited. A Community Open House regarding the Woodland Park Main Street Vision and Strategies will be held on May 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. This is a follow-up to the downtown community visioning sessions held in March. Please stop in to hear what your community envisions for downtown Woodland Park. Hors d’oeuvres and lemonade served. For more information, call 719-687-5231.
Thursday, May 11
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.
The Teller County Commissioners will meet on May 11 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building.
The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on May 11 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.
Friday, May 12
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.
|The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is now open for play. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.
Disc Golf Tournament. The Shining Mountain Golf Course will host a Cinco De Mayo Disc Golf Tournament fromMay 12 to May 14, featuring some of the best players in the state and also offering an opportunity for amateurs for this popular sport. Shining Mountain also will feature live music with “Whisky Kate” on May 13 from 8 to 11 p.m. and will have a Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14.
Live Music at Ralf’s. Enjoy a live concert at Ralf’s Breakroom in Cripple Creek on May 12, featuring Exit West, a well-known Colorado-based country/alternative and classic rock band. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
|Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.
Sunday, May 14
Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Scheduled the second Sunday every month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres at 615 W. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park. The concert will occur from 2:30-4:00 p.m. and includes a movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or you can purchase a concert and drink for only $7. The May 14 event features the big band sounds of Swing Factory. For more information, call 719-687-2210 or visitwww.woodlandmusicseries.org.
The Woodland Music Series is a Non Profit Organization. ($25 per individual…$45 per family…$100 per company) will help guarantee its longevity.
Happy Mother’s Day from the TMJ staff. A number of local restaurants, eateries and casinos have special Mother’s Day meals/brunches and dinners.
Upcoming
|Digital Marketing Trends. This event is sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, and is scheduled for May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It doesn’t matter so much where you are today or what you may or may not have done previously – what matters is what you do right now to take your best foot forward in get your marketing message fully and consistently heard. We will discuss how to use the best of your time, resources, knowledge as well as getting clear on who your target audience is and where are they really hanging out. The discussion will be led by Cheri Ruskus, a Business Coach, CEO and Founder of the Victory Circles. The programs that her organization offers provide tools from the basics of running a profitable business to fully getting into the game with online marketing. For more information, and to register, call 719-687-9885.
Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for May 18 This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085
Ride of Silence. On May 20, the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a “Ride of Silence.” The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May. The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center. A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com