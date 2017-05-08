Almanac Week of 5.09.17

Tuesday, May 9

 

 The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall

 

Wednesday, May 10  

.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

 
Downtown plans revisited. A Community Open House regarding the Woodland Park Main Street Vision and Strategies will be held on May 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. This is a follow-up to the downtown community visioning sessions held in March.  Please stop in to hear what your community envisions for downtown Woodland Park.  Hors d’oeuvres and lemonade served. For more information, call 719-687-5231.

 

Thursday, May 11
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

 

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on May 11 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building.

 

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on May 11 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.    
 

Friday, May 12
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
 

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

 

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is now open for play.  For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.    
 
Disc Golf Tournament. The Shining Mountain Golf Course will host a Cinco De Mayo Disc Golf Tournament fromMay 12 to May 14, featuring some of the best players in the state and also offering an opportunity for amateurs for this popular sport. Shining Mountain also will feature live music with “Whisky Kate” on May 13 from 8 to 11 p.m. and will have a Mother’s Day Brunch on May 14.

 Live Music at Ralf’s. Enjoy a live concert at Ralf’s Breakroom in Cripple Creek on May 12, featuring Exit West, a well-known Colorado-based country/alternative and classic rock band. The concert starts at 8 p.m. 

 

Saturday, May 13

 
Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park.  Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings.  Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, May 14

Movie House Music Supervalue Package.  Scheduled the second Sunday every month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres at 615 W. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park. The concert will occur from 2:30-4:00 p.m. and includes a movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or you can purchase a concert and drink for only $7. The May 14 event features the big band sounds of Swing Factory. For more information, call 719-687-2210 or visitwww.woodlandmusicseries.orgCo-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.
 
Happy Mother’s Day from the TMJ staff. A number of local restaurants, eateries and casinos have special Mother’s Day meals/brunches and dinners.  

 

Upcoming

 

Digital Marketing Trends. This event is sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, and is scheduled for May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.  It doesn’t matter so much where you are today or what you may or may not have done previously – what matters is what you do right now to take your best foot forward in get your marketing message fully and consistently heard.  We will discuss how to use the best of your time, resources, knowledge as well as getting clear on who your target audience is and where are they really hanging out. The discussion will be led by Cheri Ruskus, a Business Coach, CEO and Founder of the Victory Circles.  The programs that her organization offers provide tools from the basics of running a profitable business to fully getting into the game with online marketing. For more information, and to register, call 719-687-9885.

 

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for May 18 This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County.  For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

 

 

Ride of Silence. On May 20, the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a “Ride of Silence.” The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May. The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center.  A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com

 

Tipi Education. Have you ever wondered how a Tipi is put together? How did the Native Americans manage to get those poles to stay in place? Even if you missed the 2016 Chautauqua on Tipis, now is your chance to come see for yourself how a Plains Indian Tipi is set-up! Ed Held (Tipi Man) will be presenting a follow-up to his 2016 Chautauqua presentation and setting up the Tipi for the Pikes Peak Historical Society on Saturday. May 20 at 10 a.m. He will be putting up the Tipi next to the PPHS Museum located at 18033 Teller County Road #1, across from the Florissant Post Office. This presentation is weather-dependent. Event will be rescheduled in the case of inclement conditions. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

Spring Clean-Up Day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) has designated Saturday May 20 as Woodland Park Spring Cleanup Day. The Spring Cleanup is in conjunction with the National Spring Cleanup hosted around the country by Keep America Beautiful. In an unprecedented move, local forces are combining to clean up Woodland Park, literally and figuratively. Inspired by the annual Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Spring Cleanup, groups are combining resources to reduce litter, rubbish, trash and general junk, in an around Woodland Park. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, Focus on the Forest, Main Street, Downtown Development Authority, and Park State Bank & Trust, decided “enough is enough already” and Saturday May 20, is THE day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) is hosting its annual Spring Cleanup Day, and invites all citizens to Midland Pavilion (between the Library and Cultural Center) at 9 am to receive assignments to clean the worst areas around town. Adopt-a-Spot and Adopt-a Garden volunteers will begin preparation for the summer growing season as well. A special kids program for those 10 and under is available with planned projects to encourage youngsters to have “dirt” fun. Kids must be accompanied by an adult or teen sibling. Cafe’ Leo coffee and Donut Mill doughnuts, water and juice kick-start the morning. Vests, trash bags, and grabbers are provided to assist cleaning and safety efforts, and eliminate sore backs.

 

Ajax Mine Tour. The Ajax Mine sits high above Victor on historic Battle Mountain. The Battle Mountain Trail across the lower part of Victor’s backdrop beneath the Ajax has been a popular hike since 2000 when it was installed. This year the trail has been extended to a new overlook at the Ajax Mine. Newmont Mining Corporation invested in the construction required to provide visitors with a safe access to the mine site and an exciting new overlook above Victor. The mine site, overlook, and trail will be the subject of a special tour Saturday, May 20. The tour will include an historical overview of the mine history by Victorite Gary Horton, who worked at the Ajax during its final years in production. The tour is $15 per person and is limited to the first 75 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 12:30 p.m. when shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. After the history presentation, ticket holders will have the option to hike the new trail extension to the Independence Mine and down to Victor; a shuttle will also take those unable to hike back to the museum in Victor.Cosponsors of this event are The Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) which will receive all proceeds from the event for historic preservation projects, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. For more information, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com.

Denny’s Scholarship Announcement and Student of the Week Awards Banquet. Denny’s restaurant in Woodland Park will hold a special banquet at the Denny’s restaurant in Woodland Park. An announcement will be made regarding a $1,000 scholarship that will go to one of the many nominees for a Student of the Week contest, sponsored by Denny’s and The Mountain Jackpot newspaper. The banquet will start at 5:30 p.m.

 

Meet and Greet. The Sallie Bush Building Board will host a meet and greet for the Green Mountain Falls town staff on Sunday, May 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sallie Bush building.  Drinks and refreshments will be served.

 

Free tours of the Ute Pass Historical Society History Park begin June 3rd, and run every Saturday through September 2nd. (Excluding August 5th). The walking tour of historic downtown Woodland Park begins at 10:30, and meets at the Museum Center, 231 E. Henrietta Avenue, W.P., next to the Woodland Park Public Library. Tour the historic buildings of History Park from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The exhibits in the buildings are constantly changing, so check them out again!  All tours are weather permitting. For more info, call 719.686-7512 or check our website: UtePassHistoricalSociety.org.

 

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs.  Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.