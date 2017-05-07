Bronco’s In Woodland Park Draw Huge Crowds

Last Saturday, The Bronco’s 7K run turn-out was the start of what appears to be a annual event. Woodland Park High School along with the City of Woodland Park, worked together with the Bronco’s organization two months prior to the event to make it happen. Judgeing from the social media responses, which were off the charts, the Bronco 7K Run being an annual event will be looked forward to with great anticipation by the community.

7K Bronco Run Woodland Park The 7K Bronco's Run in Woodland Park, Colorado….5/06/17Perfect day for it and a fantastic turnout… Posted by TMJ News on Saturday, May 6, 2017