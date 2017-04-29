The POW*MIA Chair of Honor…

The Journey from North Berwick, Maine to Colorado Springs.

By Karen Myers, Honor Chair Committee

Be sure to check out our Local Veterans Group [ http://www.wings-and-warriors.org/ ]

What a journey we’ve had so far from con-ception to taking receipt of our first POW*MIA Chair of Honor. On Friday, May 26th, we will complete, what we hope to be, is the first of a longer journey that will begin with the installation and dedication of our first POW*MIA Chair of Honor at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs.

We have been working diligently since last November to find a home for our first Chair of Honor in Colorado and after many letters to our local sports teams and parks, the Sky Sox stepped up to the plate. Please pardon the pun!!

Some of us may remember the Sky Sox were once the Triple A farm team for the Colorado Rockies. And as nothing stands still in the MLB, in recent years they became the Triple A farm team for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Sky Sox administration and staff have been very gracious and are excited to have this Chair of Honor installed in their facili-ty. Colorado Springs is a great “military” town and it will be an honor and privilege for our group to have our first Chair installed there. The final leg of this journey will end with a dedication ceremony and formal in-stallation of our first Chair on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. I can’t think of a better way to begin a weekend that remembers those who serve and have served. This event exemplifies everything Rolling Thunder is about.