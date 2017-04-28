Winter Storm Warning in Effect

Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
MDT Saturday…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Winter Storm
Warning for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect from 6 PM
this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch is no
longer in effect.

Location…the Wet Mountain Valley, Pikes Peak and the Rampart
Range and northern El Paso County.

* Cause and timing…a strengthening storm system will move across
southern Colorado and New Mexico tonight through Saturday night,
spreading heavy snow and gusty winds into the area.

* Snow accumulation…total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 10
inches across northern El Paso County and the Wet Mountain
Valley with 6 to 12 inches over Teller County with locally
higher amounts.

* Wind…north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with locally higher
wind gusts.

* Impact…snow and blowing snow at times is expected to create
hazardous weather and travel conditions tonight through
Saturday. In addition, heavy wet snow will be capable of
producing tree and powerline damage.