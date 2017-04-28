Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow, which is in effect from 6 PM
this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch is no
longer in effect.
Location…the Wet Mountain Valley, Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range and northern El Paso County.
* Cause and timing…a strengthening storm system will move across southern Colorado and New Mexico tonight through Saturday night, spreading heavy snow and gusty winds into the area.
* Snow accumulation…total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 10 inches across northern El Paso County and the Wet Mountain Valley with 6 to 12 inches over Teller County with locally higher amounts.
* Wind…north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with locally higher wind gusts.
* Impact…snow and blowing snow at times is expected to create hazardous weather and travel conditions tonight through Saturday. In addition, heavy wet snow will be capable of producing tree and powerline damage.