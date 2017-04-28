International Business Summit to Be Held June 14-16 in Woodland Park, CO

Woodland Park, CO — (ReleaseWire) — 04/25/2017 –The Charis Business Summit will Woodland Park, CO — (ReleaseWire) — 04/25/2017 –The Charis Business Summit will

be held June 14-16. Unique to this summit is the practical help available to those

trying to launch new businesses or nonprofits, those ready to grow their

organizations to a new level or to become industry leaders, or seasoned owners

looking to sharpen or refresh their vision. This international business summit will

feature a mix of speakers, each successful in their respective fields.

Just starting out?

Building a Successful Business Model (workshop): Billy Epperhart, entrepreneur and

published author, will help you map out a journey to success using the Business

Model Generation Canvas. This insider tool will aid participants in seeing what must

be in place to transform a business concept into an established business. Learn how

Billy has used this technique to walk other entrepreneurs through the logistics of a

successful startup.

Bring Your Vision into Reality (general session): Do you have a concept? Do you know

that you are destined to operate your own business? Have you hit a roadblock in

taking your idea from concept to marketplace? Karen Conrad, marketing director of

Andrew Wommack Ministries, will help you refresh your dreams and realize your

God-given vision. With thirty years of combined experience in marketing, corporate

banking leadership, and real estate and home-staging entrepreneurship, Karen will

guide attendees through the process of taking their vision and making it a reality.

Ready for the next stage?

Prepare Your Company for Growth (workshop): Have you outgrown your current

organizational structure? If so, then it’s time for the next level! Paul Milligan, CEO of

AWM and director of the Charis Bible College Business School, has spent decades in

the corporate world, including twenty-five years building his own companies.

Workshop participants will learn how to move a business from merely existing—or

surviving—to success. This success is measured by the business’s ability to support

the owner, allowing him or her to pursue other goals and interests.

Innovation Growth Strategy (workshop): Do you want your business, product, or

service to become the next big thing within your industry? Paul Milligan, the founder

of twelve corporations and one nonprofit, will show you how good team development

helps ensure that your business becomes one of the next market leaders. The right

team can get you there!

Get the right tools!