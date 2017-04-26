Almanac Week of 4.25.17

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for May 4 . This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085 Kentucky Derby Party. The Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek will host a Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The race time for the 143rd renewal of the greatest two minutes in sports in scheduled for 4:34 p.m. In addition, a variety of contests will be held, such as a Best Hat showdown. Drink and food specials will be held at the Wildwood’s brand new sports bar, including the official drink of the Derby, the classic Mint Julep. Fit 7K Series Race. The Fit 7K Series race, sponsored by the Denver Broncos, will be held in Woodland Park on May 6 . The registration for the race, which begins at the Woodland Park High School, is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. A city celebration is scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon . The race, open to the public, is a Broncos-themed 7K course. The event will allow sports fans to meet some members of the Denver Broncos’ players, cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot. For more information, visit www.denverbroncos.com/7Kseries National Day Of Prayer Event in Teller County. Scheduled for May 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the. Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Please feel free to join other Teller County folks in prayer for our country. You can come for a portion of the time and leave when you must. Prayer requests will be taken at the door for our country’s leadership, churches, military, businesses, schools, and media. Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Scheduled the second Sunday every month through May at the Gold Hill Theatres at 615 W. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park. The concert will occur from 2:30-4:00 p.m. and includes a movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or you can purchase a concert and drink for only $7. The May 14 event features the big band sounds of Swing Factory. For more information, call 719-687-2210 or visit www.woodlandmusicseries.org . Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres. Ride of Silence. On May 20 , the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a “Ride of Silence.” The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May. The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center. A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com . Tipi Education. Have you ever wondered how a Tipi is put together? How did the Native Americans manage to get those poles to stay in place? Even if you missed the 2016 Chautauqua on Tipis, now is your chance to come see for yourself how a Plains Indian Tipi is set-up! Ed Held (Tipi Man) will be presenting a follow-up to his 2016 Chautauqua presentation and setting up the Tipi for the Pikes Peak Historical Society on Saturday . May 20 at 10 a.m. He will be putting up the Tipi next to the PPHS Museum located at 18033 Teller County Road #1, across from the Florissant Post Office. This presentation is weather-dependent. Event will be rescheduled in the case of inclement conditions. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861. Ajax Mine Tour. The Ajax Mine sits high above Victor on historic Battle Mountain. The Battle Mountain Trail across the lower part of Victor’s backdrop beneath the Ajax has been a popular hike since 2000 when it was installed. This year the trail has been extended to a new overlook at the Ajax Mine. Newmont Mining Corporation invested in the construction required to provide visitors with a safe access to the mine site and an exciting new overlook above Victor. The mine site, overlook, and trail will be the subject of a special tour Saturday, May 20 . The tour will include an historical overview of the mine history by Victorite Gary Horton, who worked at the Ajax during its final years in production. The tour is $15 per person and is limited to the first 75 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 12:30 p.m. when shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. After the history presentation, ticket holders will have the option to hike the new trail extension to the Independence Mine and down to Victor; a shuttle will also take those unable to hike back to the museum in Victor.Cosponsors of this event are The Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) which will receive all proceeds from the event for historic preservation projects, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. For more information, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com. Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.