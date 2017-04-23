With Cruise Above the Clouds just receiving TMJ’s best event award, you will be able to see Teller County at it’s Classic best featured on an upcoming episode of Dennis Gage’s “My Classic Car” ! Show times below:
Show times (Mountain Daylight Times):
Saturday, May 6 at 6:30am on Velocity
Tuesday, May 9 at 2:30pm on NBC Sports Network
Friday, June 9 at 8:30am, 11:00 am, 1:00pm on MAVTV
Sunday, June 11 at 7:00am & 10:00am on MAVTV
Cruise Above the Clouds Featured In A Popular Show
