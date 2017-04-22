Congressman Doug Lamborn Honors Liberty Day Events at Cresson Elementary

Congressman Lamborn visits Cresson Elementary
Source: (Cripple Creek Today) Tracey Olnes and Merrill Ballinger, Cripple Creek-Victor School District
Cripple Creek-Victor Cresson Elementary celebrated Liberty Day and took it a step further. Liberty Day is a celebration originated by Colorado Lions to call attention to both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.
Cresson Elementary 5th Grade teachers GariLu Schwab and Abigail Gregory invite local guest speakers Commissioners Marc Dettenrieder and Norm Steen, Cripple Creek Police Chief Mike Rulo, along with two Cripple Creek police officers. They came to Cresson Elementary to talk with students about the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Before they come to the school, teachers will spend time giving the students background information and a Liberty Day resource book so they can familiarize themselves with information to actively participate with the guest speakers. The teachers will spend 3 weeks teaching and preparing for Liberty Day.
On April 13th, Congressman Doug Lamborn came up to Cripple Creek to attend a Town Hall Meeting. After he was done he made a surprise visit to the Cresson 5th Grade to further honor the Liberty Day events. After an introduction and insight into what our liberty means he stayed around long enough to give students autographs then he was off to another Town Hall meeting in Woodland Park.
Thank you to article contributors:
Tracey Olnes and Merrill Ballinger, Cripple Creek-Victor School District