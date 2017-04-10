Cripple Creek Officials Lauded For Service

~ by Rick Langenberg ~

In other Cripple Creek news, the city’s police department was honored by TMJ News for its designation as the “Best Public Servant in the Area,” according to the results of a recent “Best Of” contest that garnered close to 10,000 responses. Police Chief Mike Rulo emphasized the team work associated with the agency.

Other awards were given to City Administrator Ray DuBois, who finished third in the “Best Public Servant” contest, and to Mayor Bruce Brown for the Salute to American Veterans Rally. The latter event won hands-down as the city’s top festival.