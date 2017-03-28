Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 PM this evening to noon
MDT Wednesday…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Winter Storm
Warning for snow, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to
noon MDT Wednesday. This replaces and upgrades the Winter Storm Watch that was in effect.
* Location… the lower elevations of Teller County, the Wet
Mountains and the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains including
Woodland Park, Rye, La Veta Pass and Poncha Pass.
* Cause and timing… a very moist storm system will track slowly
east across central New Mexico into Texas through Wednesday.
* Snow accumulation… 1-2 feet with locally higher amounts.
* Wind… northeast 15 to 30 mph.
* Impact… .travel will be hazardous due to heavy snow, poor
visibilities and snow covered roads.