Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6 PM this evening to noon

MDT Wednesday…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Winter Storm

Warning for snow, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to

noon MDT Wednesday. This replaces and upgrades the Winter Storm Watch that was in effect.

* Location… the lower elevations of Teller County, the Wet

Mountains and the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains including

Woodland Park, Rye, La Veta Pass and Poncha Pass.

* Cause and timing… a very moist storm system will track slowly

east across central New Mexico into Texas through Wednesday.

* Snow accumulation… 1-2 feet with locally higher amounts.

* Wind… northeast 15 to 30 mph.

* Impact… .travel will be hazardous due to heavy snow, poor

visibilities and snow covered roads.