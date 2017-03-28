Pioneer Take & Bake Pizza & Fresh Subs

Criple Creek Business of the Week

~ By

Hungry? Want something quick and easy? How about a delicious pizza or sub from Pioneer Take & Bake Pizza and Fresh Subs?

Owners Lori and Kurt Hale are long time residents of Teller County and after decades working in casinos decided to venture out on their own.

When asked about their new venture Lori explained:

“Kurt owned a couple different restaurants in Gig Harbor, WA. in the past, and has the motivation to be an entrepreneur. Two years ago we looked into purchasing a concession trailer and decided against it, because it would be a challenge to maintain in this environment. We noticed that the “Coffee Barn” had closed for business and contacted the owners. Everything else just fell into place!”

When I asked why pizza, she simply stated: “Everybody Loves Pizza!”

“I would like to express my thanks to the community for how supportive they have been! We’re off to a good start!” -Lori

Pioneer Take & Bake Pizza and Fresh Subs has the only drive-thru in Cripple Creek. They welcome credit/debit and EBT customers.

Their pizzas are available in two sizes 14” and 16”. Chose from lots of popular fresh toppings. The pizzas are hot from the oven, because they come out of your oven when you’re ready for them. (425 degrees for 12-18 minutes.) Pick one up on the way home and have dinner in a few minutes-just the way you like it. How about a great sub? See their menu below. (Click on the image and it will enlarge.)

They are open 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Mon through Sat. They are Closed on Sunday.

Pioneer Take & Bake Pizza and Fresh Subs is located at:

427 West Carr, Cripple Creek, CO.

Call ahead with your order, 719-686-6740 or just drive up and they’ll put your pizza and/or sub together quickly while you wait.

Like them on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/pioneertakeandbakepizza/

A Note from Anita: We have enjoyed a few pizzas from Pioneer Take & Bake Pizza-delicious every time! (Tell them Cripple Creek Today sent you.)