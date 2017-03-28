Elevator Time

~by Amanda Enloe ~

I’m awkward, and I know this. And I know I make socially awkward comments much more frequently than I should. More than just about any other person on this planet should over the course of their lifetime. But today I actually shocked myself. Getting into the elevator at one of my offices, there was a gentleman that was unmistakably familiar to me. The entire ride up to the third floor I was racking my brain attempting to identify him and where I knew him from. As the doors opened three floors later, I turned to him and said, to my own surprise and horror, “You look like my gynecologist!” As the words escaped my lips I was already trying to reel them back in, his eyes widened and he nearly sprinted out of the elevator. To any of you that thought you were having an off day. You’re welcome.