Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until noon MDT Friday…

* location…Teller County, the Rampart Range and Pikes Peak

including Woodland Park, Divide and Cripple Creek.

* Cause and timing…a storm system will rapidly intensify on the

eastern Colorado plains tonight into Friday morning.

* Snow accumulation…8 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts.

* Wind…north 20 to 30 gusting to 45 mph.