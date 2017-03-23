Issued 10:13 PM MDT on March 22, 2017 – National Weather Service

…Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Thursday evening

through Friday afternoon…

* location…Teller County and northern El Paso County including

Woodland Park and Black Forest.

* Cause and timing…a strong storm system will send a cold front

south across the Palmer Divide Thursday evening. Periods of moderate

to heavy wet snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday

afternoon.

* Snow accumulation…6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts

over Teller County.

* Wind…north at 35 to 45 mph, with gusts in excess of 65 mph.

* Impact…hazardous travel conditions are expected due to very

strong winds, areas of blowing snow, poor visibilities and

icy, snow covered roads. In addition, the strong winds and

heavy wet nature of the snowfall may produce power outages and

cause tree damage where Spring leafing has occurred.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant

snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.