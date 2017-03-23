Issued 10:13 PM MDT on March 22, 2017 – National Weather Service
…Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Thursday evening
through Friday afternoon…
* location…Teller County and northern El Paso County including
Woodland Park and Black Forest.
* Cause and timing…a strong storm system will send a cold front
south across the Palmer Divide Thursday evening. Periods of moderate
to heavy wet snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday
afternoon.
* Snow accumulation…6 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts
over Teller County.
* Wind…north at 35 to 45 mph, with gusts in excess of 65 mph.
* Impact…hazardous travel conditions are expected due to very
strong winds, areas of blowing snow, poor visibilities and
icy, snow covered roads. In addition, the strong winds and
heavy wet nature of the snowfall may produce power outages and
cause tree damage where Spring leafing has occurred.
Precautionary/preparedness actions…
A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant
snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.