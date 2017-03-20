Almanac Week of 3.21.17

Tuesday, March 21

The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will feature its Business After Hours gathering on March 21 at Keller Williams Realty, 107 Sundial Drive, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a Mardi Gras theme.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on March 21 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Downtown Revitalization Workshop. Colorado is experiencing a steady increase in population and tourism, and with this comes an interest in revitalizing our downtowns and main streets. Please join us for a FREE and INTERACTIVE half-day workshop to learn how communities can strike a balance among the many demands that face our downtown streets This workshop is designed for community residents, engineers, planners, advocates, and anyone else interested in making their downtowns better. All attendees with receive a FREE copy of the Colorado Downtown Streets publication. (A link to this publication is below.) The workshop is scheduled for 12:30-5 pm on Wednesday, March 22. It will be hosted in Woodland Park at the Ute Pass Cultural Center (210 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO). Lunch is provided. The workshop is hosted by Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Transportation and Woodland Park Main Street.

Please register for the workshop athttp://events. constantcontact.com/register/ event?llr=jodszgwab&oeidk= a07edsfatkj019d6b5a For more information, call Darlene Jensen, coordinator of the Woodland Park Main Street program, at 719-687-5231.

Thursday, March 23

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on March 23 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, March 24

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Archery. For beginners to advanced shooters, with our equipment or your own, sponsored by Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. Scheduled for Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon . Only $2 per individual. Please call ahead for availability at 689-3514. Archers shoot from 5 to 20 yards at Bulls eye Targets, Animal Targets, Balloons and Tic-Tac-Toe Targets. We also offer Archery Birthday Parties and have special family or group rates. Night Sky Viewing, Poetry and Hiking. Join the Florissant Fossil Beds Park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society on Friday, March 24 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the visitor center. And on Saturday, March 25, join Volunteer Interpretive Park Ranger Steven Veatch for a unique program combining poetry and nature. The program will begin in the visitor center at 1 p.m. with a short program on poetry writing techniques. Participants will then explore the Monument on a nature hike (less than 1 mile) where they will experience the Monument and collect “picturesque” words for a writer’s notebook. The program will explore language and learn how poetry is connected to our everyday lives. Participants will make and compose original three-line haiku poems using word collections. This is a chance to immerse yourself in a natural setting and release the boundless energy of creativity that is inside you in a fun and supportive setting. For more information, call 719-748-3253.



Saturday, March 25

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday ! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.



Bach Concert. On Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Avenue, members of the Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Guild of Organists are performing a concert featuring the organ music of J.S. Bach. The program will include preludes and fugues, a fantasia, a concerto, chorale preludes, a partita, and a trio sonata. A free will offering for the AGO scholarship fund will be taken. For more information, call 719-632-8836.

Sunday, March 26

Final Day of Cajun Jazz Brunch. Featured at the Mucky Duck restaurant in Green Mountain Falls on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Includes live music by The Archtop and Eddie Combo and a number of great, enticing dishes and drinks. Call 719-684-2008 for reservations.

Upcoming

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for March 16. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.

Comedy at the Butte. On Saturday April 1 , RIP improve Comedy will appear the Butte Theater at 1 and 7 p.m. The troupe performs short-form, long-form, and musical improvisational comedy that is sure to have you laughing until you cry. No two shows are ever be the same, so be prepared for an off-the-cuff, top-of-the-head, tip-of-the-tongue experience, and be ready for some audience participation to boot! This show is $12 per person and tickets can be purchased online at ButteTheater.com. Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15 the WYNOT Radio Theatre Show will bring its antics to the Butte stage. The WYNOT is a theatrical spoof of the golden age of radio – a time when men were men, dames had moxy, and the sound of adventure filled the air waves. The Colorado Springs Gazette calls it a ‘hilarious send-up of old-time radio’, complete with twistedly nostalgic commercials, hysterical ‘off-air’ actor interaction and audience participation. Your Grandpa’s Old Time Radio Show this ain’t. Shows are 7 p.m. April 14 and 1 and 7 p.m. April 15 . Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at ButteTheater.com. The end of April will close with a spotlight on local talent as The Gong Show takes the stage on Saturday, April 29. Join the fun and help the Butte raise funds for the upcoming season. This production will feature acts from the local community including the good, the bad, and, in some cases, the very ugly. Boo, cheer, laugh, bang the gong, and in the end, vote for your favorite. Show time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Tickets for all shows are sold on a reservation-only basis. Call the box office at 719-689-6402, the reservation line at 719-689-3247, or purchase online at ButteTheater.com. The April fun series is co-sponsored by the Butte Theater Board, city of Cripple Creek, and Wildwood Casino.The Butte Theater is located at 139 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, CO. For more information on the Butte’s 2017 season, visit ButteTheater.com. Spring museum opening. The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum will be open weekends this spring, starting April 1. Hours will be 10-5 each day. The new heating system at the museum makes it possible for the museum to be open more during colder weather. The early spring opening of the museum is part of the non-profit’s mission of furthering education about Victor’s history and helping to create a more quality destination for visitors to Victor. The museum houses displays of local mining and pioneering artifacts and photos. Part of the museum is under construction through the end of April and as a result; museum admission will be half the regular price during this time. For more information, visit VictorColorado.Com and follow us on facebook. Keg and Cork Microbrew and Wine Tasting. This event, a fund-raiser for the Antler Alley public art project, is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Wines, microbrews and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. The event also will feature door prizes, drawings and an auction. It is presented by the Woodland Park Arts Alliance and hosted by Banana Belt Liquors. Tickets are available at Banana Belt Liquors, Studio West, Mountain Naturals and Curves. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch legacy. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch, located north of Florissant, Colorado, has a history as rich and colorful as the country surrounding it. The Ranch was purchased by the Hoder Family in the 1920’s. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch has seen everything from cowboys when it was a working cattle ranch to moonshiners and mafia shootouts during the Prohibition Era to a variety of celebrities when it was a dude ranch. Steve Plutt, a local historian, will present an interesting program on this piece of Teller County history. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about Henry Hoder and the Wildhorn Dude Ranch at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) onSunday, April 23at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. Plutt will be the featured speaker. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861. Mountain Top Cycling. Join the Mountain Top Cycling Club on April 4 at the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant, located at 420 W. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park to socialize with other cyclists in the area from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Justine Calderwood. Justine Calderwood, MSPT, Physical Therapist at The Healing Spot Physical Therapy, LCC. She will talk about how to free up your fascia. Fascia is the body’s widespread soft connective tissue that, when restricted, can cause imbalances in the body, leading to tightness, pain, or injuries…which can mean missed time on your bike. Learn some tips to free up your fascial restrictions, so you feel better and move easier! Mountain Top Cycling Club meetings are open to the public. Membership is $25 for individuals and $40 for families. Membership fees are applied to your choice of MTCC event registration. Fiesta Mexicana will be offering a $25.gift certificate as a door prize along with other great door prizes like two complimentary registrations to the Cafe Velo Grand Fondo. For more information call Debbie 719-689-3435.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

Food Tour. Dine and dash in the heart of historic downtown Colorado Springs on our flagship tour! As you stroll down Tejon Street, envision a horse-drawn carriage, hear the chug of the railroad, and learn about the trade of gold and silver. Be transported to yesteryear in between bites as your trusty tour guide enchants you with tales untold.Visit five diverse culinary destinations within a walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will prepare generous helpings of their homemade provisions. Held on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.and Sundays from 1 to p.m. from now through early March. Visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce website for details.