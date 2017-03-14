Almanac Week of 3.14.17

Tuesday, March 14

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority Board will have a special meeting on March 14 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers.

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on March 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF own Hall.

Wednesday, March 15

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org

. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on March 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the CC Council Chambers at city hall.

Thursday, March 16

St. Patty Celebration in Divide. Tne McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub will feature their annual St Patrick’s Week Schedule of events from March 16 to March 19, with Irish dancers, various performers and live music. The festivities also include a parade on March 18 at 2 p.m. Irish fare also will be served at McGinty’s during the celebration. For more information about the festivities, and if you would like to participate in the parade, call 719-686-7703.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for March 16. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.



The Woodland Park City Council will meet on March 16 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, March 17

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Archery. For beginners to advanced shooters, with our equipment or your own, sponsored by Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. Scheduled for Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon . Only $2 per individual. Please call ahead for availability at 689-3514. Archers shoot from 5 to 20 yards at Bulls eye Targets, Animal Targets, Balloons and Tic-Tac-Toe Targets. We also offer Archery Birthday Parties and have special family or group rates. Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. Join us for our “Celebrating Success” 50th Anniversary Gala, sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. This is a night of Entertainment, Recognition and Wondrous Fun. A date definitely to be reserved on your calendar and an event not to be missed. This gala is scheduled forMarch 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, in Colorado Springs. For more information, call Debbie Miller at 719-687-9885.

St Patrick’s Day Dinner. The Cripple Creek Elks Lodge is having a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, which is open to the public, on Friday, March 17 at 6pm. (Club Room opens at 4:30pm). We will be serving a traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner of corned beef & cabbage, soda bread, and Guinness Stout and chocolate cupcakes. The cost is $8 per person. The Cripple Creek Elks Lodge is located at 375 E. Bennett Ave. Call 719-689-2625 for more information.

Saturday, March 18

Senior Center Pancake Breakfast. Enjoy a Pancake Breakfast at the Woodland Park Senior Center, Pine and Lake Street on Saturday, March 18 from 8 am to 11 am. Continue your “wearing of the green” as you join us for a fresh cooked, all you can eat , breakfast. Full of the blarney, your home town seniors will be serving up fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, the best biscuits and gravy around, and a seasonal treat complete with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. Everyone is welcomed to enjoy great food and friendly conversation. This open to the public fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3 rd Saturday each month this year. Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, March 19

Meet the New Marshal of Green Mountain Falls. The Sallie Bush Community Building Board will host a Pot Luck “Meet and Greet” for the new Green Mountain Falls Marshal, Virgil Lynden Hodges, on Sunday, March 19th from 5-7 pm at the Sallie Bush Community Building. This event is open to the whole community. Those attending should bring a covered dish for 6 and their own place settings. Drinks will be provided by the SBCB Board.Please come and meet the new Marshal and enjoy your friends and neighbors!

Upcoming

Ongoing Art Display. The Gallery at Pikes Peak is currently showing the wonderful photography of Jalond Rawson in the hospital gift shop, located at 16420 W. Hwy. 24. Jalond grew up in the beautiful and scenic Woodland Park area where her interest in photography began. She shows her love of photography by capturing landscape scenes, wildlife, and the western life of cowboys and horses. Her extremely popular custom framed 7″x 9″ animal photos will continue to be available for purchase at the gift shop, along with many other items. A portion of the sales go to the PPRH Foundation. The show will continue through June 9 . Downtown Revitalization Workshop. Colorado is experiencing a steady increase in population and tourism, and with this comes an interest in revitalizing our downtowns and main streets. Please join us for a FREE and INTERACTIVE half-day workshop to learn how communities can strike a balance among the many demands that face our downtown streets This workshop is designed for community residents, engineers, planners, advocates, and anyone else interested in making their downtowns better. Workshop attendance is limited so sign up now! The registration deadline is March 17. All attendees with receive a FREE copy of the Colorado Downtown Streets publication. (A link to this publication is below.) The workshop is scheduled for 12:30-5 pm on Wednesday, March 22. It will be hosted in Woodland Park at the Ute Pass Cultural Center (210 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO). Lunch is provided. The workshop is hosted by Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Transportation and Woodland Park Main Street.

Please register for the workshop athttp://events. constantcontact.com/register/ event?llr=jodszgwab&oeidk= a07edsfatkj019d6b5a For more information, call Darlene Jensen, coordinator of the Woodland Park Main Street program, at 719-687-5231. Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Avenue, members of the Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Guild of Organists are performing a concert featuring the organ music of J.S. Bach. The program will include preludes and fugues, a fantasia, a concerto, chorale preludes, a partita, and a trio sonata. A free will offering for the AGO scholarship fund will be taken. For more information, call Bach Concert. Onat First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Avenue, members of the Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Guild of Organists are performing a concert featuring the organ music of J.S. Bach. The program will include preludes and fugues, a fantasia, a concerto, chorale preludes, a partita, and a trio sonata. A free will offering for the AGO scholarship fund will be taken. For more information, call 719-632-8836 Spring museum opening. The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum will be open weekends this spring, starting April 1. Hours will be 10-5 each day. The new heating system at the museum makes it possible for the museum to be open more during colder weather. The early spring opening of the museum is part of the non-profit’s mission of furthering education about Victor’s history and helping to create a more quality destination for visitors to Victor. The museum houses displays of local mining and pioneering artifacts and photos. Part of the museum is under construction through the end of April and as a result; museum admission will be half the regular priceduring this time. For more information, visit VictorColorado.Com and follow us on facebook. Keg and Cork Microbrew and Wine Tasting. This event, a fund-raiser for the Antler Alley public art project, is scheduled for Friday, April 7 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Wines, microbrews and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. The event also will feature door prizes, drawings and an auction. It is presented by the Woodland Park Arts Alliance and hosted by Banana Belt Liquors. Tickets are available at Banana Belt Liquors, Studio West, Mountain Naturals and Curves. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch legacy. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch, located north of Florissant, Colorado, has a history as rich and colorful as the country surrounding it. The Ranch was purchased by the Hoder Family in the 1920’s. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch has seen everything from cowboys when it was a working cattle ranch to moonshiners and mafia shootouts during the Prohibition Era to a variety of celebrities when it was a dude ranch. Steve Plutt, a local historian, will present an interesting program on this piece of Teller County history. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about Henry Hoder and the Wildhorn Dude Ranch at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) onSunday, April 23at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. Plutt will be the featured speaker. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861. Mountain Top Cycling. Join the Mountain Top Cycling Club on April 4 at the Fiesta Mexicana restaurant, located at 420 W. Midland Ave. in Woodland Park to socialize with other cyclists in the area from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Justine Calderwood. Justine Calderwood, MSPT, Physical Therapist at The Healing Spot Physical Therapy, LCC. She will talk about how to free up your fascia. Fascia is the body’s widespread soft connective tissue that, when restricted, can cause imbalances in the body, leading to tightness, pain, or injuries…which can mean missed time on your bike. Learn some tips to free up your fascial restrictions, so you feel better and move easier! Mountain Top Cycling Club meetings are open to the public. Fiesta Mexicana will be offering a $25.gift certificate as a door prize along with other great door prizes like two complimentary registrations to the Cafe Velo Grand Fondo. For more information call Debbie 719-689-3435. Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

Food Tour. Dine and dash in the heart of historic downtown Colorado Springs on our flagship tour! As you stroll down Tejon Street, envision a horse-drawn carriage, hear the chug of the railroad, and learn about the trade of gold and silver. Be transported to yesteryear in between bites as your trusty tour guide enchants you with tales untold.Visit five diverse culinary destinations within a walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will prepare generous helpings of their homemade provisions. Held on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.and Sundays from 1 to p.m. from now through early March. Visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce website for details.

Gallery of Living Art. First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade in Colorado Springs, celebrates the 23rd year of the Gallery of Living Art. The story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection unfolds through live reproductions of fourteen sacred works of art staged by a 75 member cast, narrative scripture and music sung by First Lutheran choir. The 2017 Gallery of Living Art will be presented on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm and Sunday, March 19 at 3 pm in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs. The public is cordially invited to attend this inspirational presentation of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection. Admission is free and childcare is provided. For more information, call 719-632-8836.