PIKES PEAK REGIONAL HOSPITAL RECEIVES TOP MARKS ON PATIENT SURVEYS

WOODLAND PARK – Pikes Peak Regional Hospital (PPRH) has been recognized as one of five Colorado hospitals which received top marks on HCAHPS surveys in the category of nurse communication. The information was released by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading source of business and legal information for healthcare industry leaders.

At least 80 percent of patients at PPRH responded on their surveys that nurses always communicated well. In Colorado, the average score in this category mirrors the national average of 80 percent.

The figures are from CMS’ Hospital Compare website and represent HCHAPS scores collected from the most recent data available. The HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) Survey is a national, standardized, publicly reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care.

“The ranking of Pikes Peak Regional Hospital on this select list is a testimony to the hospital’s outstanding nursing team whose goal is to always provide excellent patient care,” said hospital CEO Kim Monjesky. “Nurse Communication is one of a number of important indicators our staff works on, day in and day out, to assure our patients receive the highest quality care.”



Colorado hospitals include:

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital (Woodland Park) — 87 percent Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs) — 85 percent Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango) — 85 percent East Morgan County Hospital (Brush) — 85 percent Aspen Valley Hospital — 85 percent

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from consideration for this list.