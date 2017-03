Hwy 24 Traffic and what the city is doing about it.

Mayor Neil Levy addresses the issue of traffic on 24 and what the city of Woodland Park, Colorado is doing to explore options with CDOT. Sounds like David Buttery and him have formed a committee that will meet this Monday to start to explore ideas on how to address this ever growing issue. Woodland Park Underground TMJ News City of Woodland Park #HWY24

