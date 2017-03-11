First place – Now On To State!

Congratulations!

Source: Cripple Creek Today

We are very excited to announce that our team, from Cripple Creek/Victor JH/SH won first place for their presentation of “In It Together” at the Destination Imagination Regional Competition on February 25nd at Summit Elementary School in Divide, Colorado. The students participating were: Jacob Walinski, Sarah Wuellner, Alex Best, Hannah Border, Gabriel Patterson.

The students have worked very hard as a team all school year and put together a strong presentation. They created their own props, wrote their own story, designed a weight-bearing structure and worked as a team to solve an impromptu problem.