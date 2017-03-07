Clash of the Titans ?

~ by Eli Stone ~

“Great minds have purpose, others have wishes” Washington Irving

Before I get down to business I would like to thank Rodney and his crew for the kind letter and so many signatures of support. The point was totally missed on the definition of racism written in my last opinion piece, well maybe not, tugging on the heart strings in the name of "social justice" is admirable. Your use of the Alinsky principles is noteworthy, those principles don't work on me….you were way off the mark. But keep trying though, I find your missives most amusing. Still not buying. The fact that democrats and left leaning liberals think that blacks, Hispanics, or anyone else does not need an ID to vote is a thinly veiled attempt to allow voter fraud. Calling it racist to require an ID…well that's dumb. The very idea that certain segments of the population somehow cannot get an ID because of whatever pretentious reason tends to smack of racism by stereotyping them into the too stupid to get an ID category, my perception. Maybe you should read a little more of the conservative stuff going around. Go read this example of how the left has used the race card to play against those who called them out on their shenanigans. Some instances are documented in an article from 6 years ago at the following web site. http://humanevents.com/2011/ 03/07/the-10-most-shameless- race-card-plays/ And keep the race card for yourself, coming from a mixed heritage, that makes me an American. Not African American, not Irish American, not German American, just plain American. And while so many praise Obama as the first "black" president, it points out that he is black (or is he?). To me the willingness to make the differentiation is appalling in and of itself. I know for a fact that he is also white and just so you know I didn't like his white half either. So, being of mixed ethnicity myself, does that make me a black racist or a white racist? It makes me neither, as I judge men for their character. Yes, I said judge them. I must deal with other people and the human condition, I do it for my own protection. So now that you know I could not have given a damn about Obama's color or lack of color, or anyone else's for that matter, what I care about is character. And Obama's character leaves much to be desired in my definition of "American". Rodney! If the paper doesn't print my article does that make them racist? I am after all mixed race, and seeing that race seems to be a sticking point with you, maybe you should go look in the mirror and examine your pea brained ideas about race for clarity. I called attention to the liberal use of the race card, which you ignored, you call attention to the differences in skin color as though it is some form of great wall that prevents people from achieving true greatness or achievement. That sir is, in and of itself, a fine form of racism. There again, MY opinion.

Now down to the real business at hand. I wonder if there is a Clash of the Titans still looming. The polarization and tribalization started by the Obama legacy seems to be just getting started. After thoroughly looking over the OFA website, which links directly to the Office of Barrack and Michelle Obama, I see that OFA’s objective is making sure that the Obama failed programs don’t disappear into the dark recesses of history where they belong. The OFA website hides the new progressive (read communist) by trying to compare itself with Roosevelt’s Progressives of yester year. Times have changed but the subject has not….and democracy is still one of the worst forms of governing, except most of the others, to paraphrase Churchill.

OFA and their progressives are trying to make it appear that they are modeling themselves after the progressive movement of the late 1800s and early 1900s when sweat shops, child labor, and abhorrent working conditions were so predominant with the rapid industrialization of America. Laws preventing exploitation of the weak, or the would be exploited, are a good thing. I just have a problem seeing where the parallel lies between the “social justice” sought today, and how it is anything like the social justice sought during our industrialization period of the Early 20th century. The current progressive movement seems to think that every person has a right to whatever the person wishes. In the liberal mindset, those unwilling to work “deserve” to have that trip to the Caribbean just like the guy who works for the trip. We can see where great minds, whose agenda is power and control, can harness the power of those who have simply wishes. Please refer to the Washington Irving quote at the beginning of this article.

"OFA is committed to mobilizing and training the next generation of progressive organizers and leaders, because real, lasting change doesn't just happen on its own—it requires a program, it requires organizing, and it requires people like you. With grassroots chapters in neighborhoods across the country, OFA volunteers are building this movement from the ground up, person to person, community by community—because democracy isn't a spectator sport. https://www.ofa.us/ " These are the aims of OFA as outlined by the OFA website which links directly to the Office of Barrack and Michelle Obama. It's objectives obviously involve or seek the use/implementation of democracy. Have I ever mentioned that the founding fathers abhorred democracy?

18 U.S. Code § 2384 – Seditious conspiracy

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both. (June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 808; July 24, 1956, ch. 678, § 1, 70 Stat. 623; Pub. L. 103–322, title XXXIII, § 330016(1)(N), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2148.)

The recent protests over immigration are an example of how misguided things are with the OFA. Raising hell and protesting Trump’s decision to enforce the current law and to turn back the government from enforcing immigration law is in fact seditious. Trump banning immigrants from certain countries like Obama did on six occasions, and Clinton did, and Bush did, and Reagan did, is perfectly legal. OFA’s using protests and force can be construed as seditious by pure definition of the law. The fact that the OFA wishes to create stumbling blocks at every turn, yup seditious. OFA’s idea of being great minds and how they wish to achieve social justice leaves me cold. Cold from the sense of how it operates.

In talking with others of my ilk, black persons and white persons, we conclude that there is in fact a stage one insurgency going on in this country that is using seditious tactics attempting to continue the Obama Agenda regardless of who is president. This is being guided by the future progressive leaders of the OFA, the OFA are Obama’s folks, you make the conclusion. Last question, what’s up with Valerie Jarrett moving in with Barrack and Michelle? Now there’s a strange ménage a trois. Just so ya know, that’s an Alynski style statement.

This country isn’t out of the woods by any means of the imagination. The undercurrents of something bigger brewing are still there. That’s not just my opinion, I am sticking to it. WOOF!