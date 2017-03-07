Almanac Week of 3.7.17

Tuesday, March 7

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority Board will meet on March 7 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on March 7 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 8

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

International Women’s Day. Lane Mitchell Jewelers, a well-known local family owned jeweler with stores in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs has announced that it will close both stores on March 8, 2017 to honor International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1917, emphasizing the importance of women in the workforce and has grown to call attention to the gender pay-gap and inequality in the workplace. Lane Mitchell Jewelers will pay all employees who were scheduled to work on March 8 in celebration of all women and to draw awareness to the fact that many women all over the world do not receive equal pay for equal work but continue to struggle in the quest for equality. “Women are such a crucial and important part of our business,” said Lane Williams, co-owner of Lane Mitchell Jewelers. “Eighty percent of our employees are women and the vast majority of our customers are women. We want to honor this day to support gender-pay equality and to celebrate all women whether in the workforce or at home. We hope other businesses follow our lead.” Lane Mitchell Jewelers is a family owned locally run business with locations in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. Lane and Laura are also community involved. Lane and Laura founded the Manitou Environmental Citizens’ Action to restore Rainbow Falls. Laura is also a member of the Parking and Transportation Board of Manitou Springs.

Thursday, March 9

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on March 9 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Downtown Input Requested. The Downtown Visioning Community Input Sessions for Woodland Park are scheduled for March 9 from 6 pm to 8 pm or March 10 from 9 am to 11 am at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. These sessions are being hosted by Woodland Park Main Street and will be facilitated through funding from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Sheryl Trent of SBrand Consulting. “Your input is requested at the Downtown Woodland Park Visioning Sessions and your input is important for the future and vision of Downtown Woodland Park,” according to Darlene Jensen, the Main Street Coordinator for Woodland Park.No RSVP is necessary…”just show up and bring your ideas.” These sessions are designed to provide ways to establish a better and more vibrant downtown in Woodland Park. For more information, visit the Main Street website at ww.wpmainstreet.org

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on March 9 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, March 10

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Archery. For beginners to advanced shooters, with our equipment or your own, sponsored by Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. Scheduled for Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon . Only $2 per individual. Please call ahead for availability at 689-3514. Archers shoot from 5 to 20 yards at Bulls eye Targets, Animal Targets, Balloons and Tic-Tac-Toe Targets. We also offer Archery Birthday Parties and have special family or group rates.

Saturday, March 11

Medicare Community Meeting. A free Medicare Community Meeting will be held at the Woodland Park Library, 218 East Midland Ave in Woodland Park on March 11 fromnoon to 2 p.m. Come and learn all there is about Medicare and all of your different options. For more information, call Devani Unbewust at 719-352-9268.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, March 12

Movie House Music Supervalue Package. Held the second Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres, 615 W. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park. Concerts are scheduled from 2:30-4:00 pm, with a movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $12. Or concert and drink only, $7. The March 12 event features the Woodland Brass Ensemble. Season ticket discounts are available. Call 719-687-2210 or visit www.woodlandmusicseries.org. Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Theater auditions. The Cripple Creek Community Players will be holding auditions Sunday March 12 and Monday March 13 for their upcoming spring production at the Butte Theater in Cripple Creek at 6pm both evenings. We are looking for actors 16 years and up. No audition materials needed, different theatrical pieces will be provided. Come prepared with all known conflicts to aid with scheduling. The actual show dates are May 11, 12, 13 and 14. For further information call 719-689-6402

Upcoming

Ongoing Art Display. The Gallery at Pikes Peak is currently showing the wonderful photography of Jalond Rawson in the hospital gift shop, located at 16420 W. Hwy. 24. Jalond grew up in the beautiful and scenic Woodland Park area where her interest in photography began. She shows her love of photography by capturing landscape scenes, wildlife, and the western life of cowboys and horses. Her extremely popular custom framed 7″x 9″ animal photos will continue to be available for purchase at the gift shop, along with many other items. A portion of the sales go to the PPRH Foundation. The show, which kicked off on Jan. 13, will continue through June 9.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.

Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. Join us for our “Celebrating Success” 50th Anniversary Gala, sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. This is a night of Entertainment, Recognition and Wondrous Fun. A date definitely to be reserved on your calendar and an event not to be missed. This gala is scheduled for March 17 , starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, in Colorado Springs. For more information, call Debbie Miller at 719-687-9885. St. Patty Celebration in Divide. the McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub will feature their annual St Patrick’s Week Schedule of events from March 16 to March 19, with Irish dancers, various performers and live music. The festivities also include a parade on March 18 at 2 p.m. Irish fare also will be served at McGinty’s. For more information about the festivities, and if you would like to participate in the parade, call 719-686-7703. Downtown Revitalization Workshop. Colorado is experiencing a steady increase in population and tourism, and with this comes an interest in revitalizing our downtowns and main streets. Please join us for a FREE and INTERACTIVE half-day workshop to learn how communities can strike a balance among the many demands that face our downtown streets. Learn how to communicate and work with state and local agencies, identify problems, consider solutions, and get projects built to improve your downtown. This workshop is designed for community residents, engineers, planners, advocates, and anyone else interested in making their downtowns better. Workshop attendance is limited so sign up now! The registration deadline is March 17. All attendees with receive a FREE copy of the Colorado Downtown Streets publication. (A link to this publication is below.) The workshop is scheduled for 12:30-5:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22. It will be hosted in Woodland Park at the Ute Pass Cultural Center (210 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO). Lunch is provided. The workshop is hosted by Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Transportation and Woodland Park Main Street.

Please register for the workshop athttp://events. constantcontact.com/register/ event?llr=jodszgwab&oeidk= a07edsfatkj019d6b5a For more information, call Darlene Jensen, coordinator of the Woodland Park Main Street program, at 719-687-5231. Bach Concert. On Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Avenue, members of the Colorado Springs Chapter of the American Guild of Organists are performing a concert featuring the organ music of J.S. Bach. The program will include preludes and fugues, a fantasia, a concerto, chorale preludes, a partita, and a trio sonata. A free will offering for the AGO scholarship fund will be taken. For more information, call 719-632-8836. Munchkin Market. Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market is scheduled for April 27-29 at theWoodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive. There is FREE Admission. This is a HUGE children’s consignment sale in Woodland Park featuring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories (infant to junior). Toys, media, play equipment, strollers, high chairs, sporting goods, baby gear, maternity, bedding and more! Register to consign atwww.utepassmops.org/munchkin- market.html The tentative schedule is Thursday April 27th from 5-8 p.m., Friday April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday April 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Everything half price!) Cash, Check or Credit Card (Visa and Mastercard) payments accepted. Proceeds benefit Ute Pass MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) Contact Heidi Olson 719-748-1068 ormunchkinmarket@gmail.com for more information

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

Food Tour. Dine and dash in the heart of historic downtown Colorado Springs on our flagship tour! As you stroll down Tejon Street, envision a horse-drawn carriage, hear the chug of the railroad, and learn about the trade of gold and silver. Be transported to yesteryear in between bites as your trusty tour guide enchants you with tales untold.Visit five diverse culinary destinations within a walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will prepare generous helpings of their homemade provisions. Held on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.and Sundays from 1 to p.m. from now through early March. Visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce website for details.

Out of this World Jazz Party. The “Out of This World” Jazz Party, a special event to benefit the Pikes Peak Opera League, will be held on March 10 at the Space Foundation Discovery Center and Museum, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, off Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs. The festivities start at 5 p.m. with a Wine and Appetizer Buffet at 6 p.m The famed Hennessy 6 Jazz Group led by Sean Hennessy, will perform starting at 7:15 p.m. For more information, visitwww.pikespeakoperaleague.org for details.

Gallery of Living Art. First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade in Colorado Springs, celebrates the 23rd year of the Gallery of Living Art. The story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection unfolds through live reproductions of fourteen sacred works of art staged by a 75 member cast, narrative scripture and music sung by First Lutheran choir. The 2017 Gallery of Living Art will be presented on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm and Sunday, March 19 at 3 pm in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs. The public is cordially invited to attend this inspirational presentation of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection. Admission is free and childcare is provided. For more information, call 719-632-8836.