Teller County/Rampart Range above 7500fT/Pike`s Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft-Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft-

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * LOCATION...Pikes Peak, Teller County, the Rampart Range, the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties including Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Westcliffe, Beulah, Rye, Walsenburg, La Veta and Trinidad. * CAUSE AND TIMING...A strong Pacific jet stream will cross the area today. * WIND...southwest to west 50 gusting to 75 mph or more in the mountains and 40 gusting to 60 mph or more over the lower elevations. * IMPACT...these winds will pose a hazard to high profile vehicles, especially on north to south running roads. They may also take down power lines and trees, knock out power, cause property damage, break windows, loft objects through the air or reduce visibilities in blowing dust.