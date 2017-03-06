Teller County/Rampart Range above 7500fT/Pike`s Peak Between
7500 And 11000 Ft-Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft-
HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* LOCATION...Pikes Peak, Teller County, the Rampart Range, the
Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, Huerfano and western Las
Animas Counties including Woodland Park, Cripple Creek,
Westcliffe, Beulah, Rye, Walsenburg, La Veta and Trinidad.
* CAUSE AND TIMING...A strong Pacific jet stream will cross the
area today.
* WIND...southwest to west 50 gusting to 75 mph or more in the
mountains and 40 gusting to 60 mph or more over the lower
elevations.
* IMPACT...these winds will pose a hazard to high profile
vehicles, especially on north to south running roads. They may
also take down power lines and trees, knock out power, cause
property damage, break windows, loft objects through the air or
reduce visibilities in blowing dust.