High Wind Warning 

Teller County/Rampart Range above 7500fT/Pike`s Peak Between
7500 And 11000 Ft-Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft-


HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* LOCATION...Pikes Peak, Teller County, the Rampart Range, the
  Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains, Huerfano and western Las
  Animas Counties including Woodland Park, Cripple Creek,
  Westcliffe, Beulah, Rye, Walsenburg, La Veta and Trinidad.

* CAUSE AND TIMING...A strong Pacific jet stream will cross the
  area today.

* WIND...southwest to west 50 gusting to 75 mph or more in the
  mountains and 40 gusting to 60 mph or more over the lower
  elevations.

* IMPACT...these winds will pose a hazard to high profile
  vehicles, especially on north to south running roads. They may
  also take down power lines and trees, knock out power, cause
  property damage, break windows, loft objects through the air or
  reduce visibilities in blowing dust.