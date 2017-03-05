Fire Weather Warning as of 5:19 AM MST on March 05, 2017

Red flag warning remains in effect until 6 PM MST this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 221 and 225... ...Red flag warning in effect from 10 am to 7 PM MST Sunday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 221 and 225... The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a red flag warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 am to 7 PM MST Sunday . The Fire Weather Watch for Sunday is no longer in effect. * Affected area...fire weather zones 221 and 225. * Winds...southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative humidity...as low as 13 percent. * Impacts...conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread especially for the drier south and west facing aspects where snow has melted off. All outdoor burning should be postponed and any activities which could start a wildfire should be avoided. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.