Passing of Another Teller County Icon

For those who have not heard, Mary Guenzel, passed away.

From El Tesoro de los Angeles Retreat Center (which Mary founded)…

“Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 28, 2017. She will be remembered for her great humor, tremendous love and extraordinary faith. Mary’s accomplishments and interests were widespread and her impact on Teller County will not soon be forgotten.

In addition to founding El Tesoro de los Angeles Retreat Center, Mary at various times owned The Donut Mill, was the first to import Blue Bell Ice Cream from Texas for The Ice Cream Parlor and developed her own special coffee named “Mary’s Mountain Blend.” Through the years she was an active member of Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church in Woodland Park, St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colorado Springs.

We continue, as always, dedicated to serving the mission of El Tesoro she began in 2003. Mary leaves a lasting legacy by her endowment to the Nuestra Senora de la Paz Foundation which will continue the mission of El Tesoro in perpetuity.”

Details of visitation (today) and the funeral (tomorrow) are in the graphic below.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s honor in support of the ongoing mission of El Tesoro de los Angeles on their website home page here …www.eltesororetreat.org.