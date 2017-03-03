Fire Weather Warning, Fire Weather Watch
Issued: 5:45 PM MST Mar. 3, 2017 – National Weather Service
Red flag warning remains in effect from 10 am to 6 PM MST Saturday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 221 and 225 below 8000 feet... ... Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 221 and 225 below 8000 feet... * affected area... fire weather zones 221... 225... 226... 227... 228... 229... 230... 231... 232... 233... 234... 235 and 236. * Winds... southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative humidity... as low as 8 percent. * Impacts... conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread especially for the drier south and west facing aspects where snow has melted off. All outdoor burning should be postponed and any activities which could start a wildfire should be avoided. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings.