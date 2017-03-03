Fire Weather Warning

Fire Weather Warning, Fire Weather Watch
Issued: 5:45 PM MST Mar. 3, 2017 – National Weather Service
Red flag warning remains in effect from 10 am to 6 PM MST
Saturday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire
weather zones 221 and 225 below 8000 feet... 
... Fire Weather Watch remains in effect from Sunday morning
through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity
for fire weather zones 221 and 225 below 8000 feet... 

* affected area... fire weather zones 221... 225... 226... 227...  
  228... 229... 230... 231... 232... 233... 234... 235 and 236.

* Winds... southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative humidity... as low as 8 percent.

* Impacts... conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire 
  growth and spread especially for the drier south and west 
  facing aspects where snow has melted off. All outdoor burning 
  should be postponed and any activities which could start a 
  wildfire should be avoided.

Precautionary/preparedness actions... 

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
red flag warnings.

 