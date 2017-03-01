Woodland Park Baseball Team Gears Up

Here is a quick look at this years 2017 Woodland Park High School Baseball team (by Jasmyne Ross)

The coaches are Coach Wilson, Richardson, and Blair Wilson. The coach talked a lot about how Home Field advantage is a huge deal. The Team will be home and the team will work on that advantage throughout the season. The coach explained to the players “how having fun and how Respect is huge. It’s also all about wanting to win”. Coach wants to do something special this year. So stay tuned for more updates….