The Greater Woodland Park Chamber Announces Award Winners

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO — The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce announced today the winners of the following yearly awards: Volunteer; Non Profit; Employee, Business and Wagon Boss. These awards will be presented at the Chamber's 50th Annual Dinner Gala "Celebrating Success" on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. For Dinner Reservations Click Here or contact the Chamber at 719.687.9885 CLICK HERE TO READ FULL PRESS RELEASE "We were amazed at the number of this year's nominations, as well as the talent of each of them. It is inspiring to know throughout our region we have so many hard working individuals, businesses and non-profits.," said Debbie Miller, President of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber.

Bill Schultz understands the very essence of the definition for being a volunteer. Logging more than 900 volunteer service hours through the Woodland Park Police Department as patrol officer and reserve deputy, Bill is the recipient of the 2016 Volunteer of the Year award.

The recipient of the 2016 Non Profit award is all about helping people recognize and reach their full potential. Consistently ranked as one of the top 10 locations in the region to shop,Discover Goodwill in Woodland Park has built a stellar reputation for its significant and positive impact in the community.

With the City of Woodland Park for 19 years, and serving as the city manager for the past ten years, David Buttery is the recipient of the 2016 Employee of the Year award. He is highly respected, in no small measure for his commitment to meet the City’s values; the values he lives by: customer service, integrity, stewardship, team building, respect, loyalty and trust.

The Chamber seeks to honor a member business – small or large – that can meet or exceed the criteria of exceptional job growth, revenue growth, economic sustainability, exemplary customer service, response in times of adversity, and participates with their local community. This year, the Chamber is pleased to announce that Andersen Enterprises is the recipient of the 2016 Business of the Year award.