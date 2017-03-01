COLORADO SPRINGS BUSINESS ANNOUNCES: CLOSED MARCH 8th FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Colorado Springs, CO) – Lane Mitchell Jewelers, a well-known local family owned jeweler with stores in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs announced today that it will close both stores on March 8, 2017 to honor International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1917, emphasizing the importance of women in the workforce and has grown to call attention to the gender pay-gap and inequality in the workplace.

Lane Mitchell Jewelers will pay all employees who were scheduled to work on March 8 in celebration of all women and to draw awareness to the fact that many women all over the world do not receive equal pay for equal work but continue to struggle in the quest for equality.

“Women are such a crucial and important part of our business,” said Lane Williams, co-owner of Lane Mitchell Jewelers. “Eighty percent of our employees are women and the vast majority of our customers are women. We want to honor this day to support gender-pay equality and to celebrate all women whether in the workforce or at home. We hope other businesses follow our lead.”

“We want to show our support for the many women who have persevered throughout history, making great strides and significant contributions to our society. As a women myself, I stand in solidarity with women like Sojourner Truth, Dorothy Day, Susan B Anthony, Rosa Parks, Oprah Winfrey, Malala Yousafzai and so many others who overcame and are overcoming so many obstacles and yet contributed to changing the world in incredibly significant ways,” said Laura Montgomery Williams, also co-owner of Lane Mitchell Jewelers.

Lane Mitchell Jewelers is a family owned locally run business with locations in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs. Lane and Laura are also community involved. Lane and Laura founded the Manitou Environmental Citizens’ Action to restore Rainbow Falls. Laura is also a member of the Parking and Transportation Board of Manitou Springs.

Store Locations: 102 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs and 737 Manitou Ave, Manitou Springs