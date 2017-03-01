Colorado Ski Country Ready to Celebrate Spring

With Deals, Events and Activities

Colorado Ski Areas will Host Competitions, Concerts and More

Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) member resorts are ready to welcome spring as we head into March and April, traditionally the snowiest months, with full calendars of events, deals, promotions and activities for the whole family. Between now and the end of spring, guests at CSCUSA resorts can participate in a variety of fun racing events, enjoy a range of live music and much more.

Below is a sample of the spring festivities at resorts across Colorado Ski Country:

Arapahoe Basin

9th Annual Save Our Snow Celebration- March 25

Arapahoe Basin will educate guests on how to save Colorado’s powder with sustainability partners in the base area. The day will also include ski and snowboard demos from local Colorado companies Icelantic Skis, Grass Sticks and more with a $10 donation. There will be a prize drawing and gifts from Arapahoe Basin and other sustainability partners. The day benefits the High Country Conservation Center.

Shakin’ at the Basin Spring Concert Series – Saturdays beginning April 29

Enjoy free live music at the base area stage every Saturday beginning April 29 from 1 to 4 pm. For the full lineup list and more information visitwww.arapahoebasin.com.

Aspen Snowmass

Audi FIS World Cup and Free Bud Light Spring Jam – March 15-19

Aspen Snowmass will host the Audi FIS World Cup Finals from March 15-19 in the World Cup Village located in downtown Aspen’s Wagner Park. Free viewing of the races is available from the grandstands along the course, while the World Cup Village will include a big screen for live racing viewing. The World Cup Village will have a full schedule of activities for adults and kids, parties, concerts, food, a bar with daily après specials and three free Bud Light Hi-Fi concerts featuring performances by Michael Franti & Spearhead, Gogol Bordello and Vintage Trouble. For more event information, visitwww.aspensnowmass.com/ worldcupfinals.

Cooper

Thirty Dollar Thursdays- Every Thursday in March

Celebrate spring at Cooper any Thursday in March with $30 lift tickets. Check out the après specials at Katie O’Rourke’s Irish Pub and kick back to local musicians playing music from 3 to 5 pm every Thursday and Saturday during March. For more information, visit www.skicooper.com.

Copper Mountain

World’s Largest Easter Egg Hunt – April 16

Copper Mountain will host the world’s largest Easter egg hunt with 65,000 eggs spread over 2,500 acres. There are hunts for all ages from a three and under hunt in Center Village, to an on-mountain hunt for kids at heart. Copper encourages participants to turn empty eggs back in to be re-loaded for future years with Honest Tea providing a free beverage to the first 800 kids who recycle their eggs. For more information, please visitwww.coppercolorado.com.

Crested Butte

Ski Town Breakdown- March 18

For the seventh year, Crested Butte Mountain Resort will host its annual free spring concert. This year Leftover Salmon, originally from Boulder, CO, will headline the concert. For full information on spring music in Crested Butte and to purchase tickets for Skitown Breakdown visit www.skicb.com.

Eldora Mountain Resort

Flying Fridays College Special – Every Friday in March

College students who present a valid college ID on any Friday during the month of March can take advantage of Flying Fridays with $49 all-day lift tickets and $24 half-day tickets. For more information, visit www.eldora.com.

Granby Ranch

Mardi Gras at Granby Ranch- February 25

To celebrate Mardi Gras, Granby Ranch has a day full of activities starting with an uphill race, the Snowball Sprint, from 8 to 9 am. Cajun food will be served on the patio from 11 am to 4 pm with music from The Pocket Thieves from 2 to 5 pm and a fat bike demo. Starting at 4:15 pm, the Meltdown Race will begin. To register for the Meltdown or for more information visit http://www.granbyranch.com.

Howelsen Hill

Free Ski Days

Howelson Hill hosts free ski days throughout the season, which are from 10 am to 4 pm and include a ski jumping clinic taught by coaches from the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. The next two free ski days are Sunday, February 26 and Sunday, March 12. Visit www.steamboatsprings.net/ski for more information and a full list of free ski days.

26th Annual Steamboat Pentathlon- March 4

The 26th annual pentathlon will on Saturday, March 3 and includes five separate stages: alpine skiing/snowboarding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, mountain biking and running. Participants can race as individuals, dynamic duos or as a team, with both short-course and long-course options available. For more information and to register, visit www.steamboatpentathlon.com.

Loveland Ski Area

The Ridgecat at Loveland

Loveland is offering free snowcat rides for the rest of the season, where guests can enjoy amazing views of the Continental Divide in the comfort of the 18 passenger Ridgecat. The cat provides access to Field of Dreams, Velvet hammer, Tickler, Marmot and Golden Bear when conditions permit. In addition to a valid lift ticket or season pass, a free Ridgecat pass is required for all users and can be picked up at the Loveland Basin ticket office. Visithttp://skiloveland.com/the- mountain/the-ridge-cat for more information.

Monarch Mountain

11th Annual Kayaks on Snow – April 15

Monarch Mountain will host its signature spring event featuring kayaks racing head-to-head down a course of berms, banks and bumps that ends in an icy pond. To register or for more information visit www.skimonarch.com.

Powderhorn

10th Mountain Division Day – March 11

Members of the 10th Mountain Division will be spending a day at Powderhorn to exhibit some of the equipment used by the 10th Mountain Division. Guests will also have the chance ski with members of the 10th Mountain Division.

Annual Pond Skim – March 25th

On Saturday March 25, Powderhorn will host its annual pond skim over a 100 foot long stretch of water, testing the capabilities of any skiers and riders brave enough to attempt the crossing.

Visit http://www.powderhorn.com/ events for more information.

Purgatory

Tubing Hill Party and S’Mores – March 13

Join Purgatory for s’mores and music while you slide down the tubing hill from 2 to 4 pm.

McDonald’s Cardboard Derby – March 18

The second annual McDonald’s Cardboard Derby will be Saturday, March 18. Participants build their own derby cars out of cardboard and duct tape before piloting them down the hill.

Visit www.purgatoryresort.com/events for more details.

Silverton

Clauson Classic & Brewski – April 2

Join Silverton to celebrate the spring season with a fun endurance event. See how many laps you can do on the Billboard and Tiger runs, earn points and win great prizes. The day ends with the annual Brewski event, featuring beer tastings from local and regional breweries to close out Silverton’s 15thseason in style. The theme is Prom Night, so make sure to find a date.

Sisters’ Meeting in the Mountains – April 7-9

This ladies-only event is back for advanced and expert-level skiers and snowboarders who are ready for mountain inspiration. Participants will get fun swag bags, a stirring talk from action-sports heavyweight Circe Wallace and a big party in town to close out the 15th season at Silverton Mountain.

More info and registration for both events is at www.silvertonmountain.com.

Steamboat

Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert Series – Every Saturday through April 8

Steamboat will again be rocking during Saturdays in the spring, with the Rocks the ‘Boat Free Music Series, offering a great mixture of musical genres. The Rocks the ‘Boat series brings together everything from bluegrass and New Orleans style rhythm & blues to a traditional Irish sound to flat out rock and roll. For more information, visit https://www.steamboat.com/ things-to-do/bud-light-rocks- the-boat.

Springalicious Pass – April

This year Steamboat is offering its Springalicious pass, which includes three days of skiing during the month of April for $129. To purchase and for more information visit www.steamboat.com.

Sunlight Mountain Resort

Last Call for Sunlight’s Slope & Soak 4-Packs – Until March 3

Sunlight’s Slope & Soak 4-packs includes four lift tickets to Sunlight, plus 4 passes to Iron Mountain Hot Springs, for just $199. Sale ends March 3. Purchase online at: http://sunlightmtn.com/ plan-your-trip/buy-tickets.

Defiance Challenge – March 3

The Defiance Challenge allows guests to enjoy up to ten hours of skiing and snowboarding on expert terrain. Lifts open at 7 am and close at 5 pm.

Sunlight Safety Day – March 4

Sunlight honors Brad Lanpher, a long time Sunlight skier who lost his life to Melanoma skin cancer. The day includes a free testing clinic, other safety booths and the opportunity to find discounted pricing on 2017/18 lift tickets. Proceeds from the day benefit the Melanoma Research Foundation.

For more information, visit www.sunlightmtn.com.

Telluride Ski Resort

Free Concert with G. Love and Special Sauce – April 2

Telluride Ski Resort will mark the end of the winter season with a free concert with G. Love and Special Sauce. The concert will kick off at Mountain Village Core around 3 pm after the annual pond skim competition at Gorrono Ranch. For more information at www.tellurideskiresort.com.

Winter Park Resort

Springtopia Finale, Michael Franti – April 22

April will be packed with live music during the month long Springtopia at Winter Park. The final concert will feature Michael Franti & Spearhead onSaturday, April 22. The next day, Winter Park will say goodbye to the 2016-17 season with the annual pond skim. Discounted lift tickets and passes will be available throughout the month of April as well. For more information visit www.winterparkresort.com.

Wolf Creek Ski Area

Fun Races, Local Appreciation Days, College Days

Fun races at Wolf Creek Ski Area are free and open to skiers and boarders of all ages and abilities with a dual race format. The course is set up as a modified giant slalom. Participants can compete for medals in a variety of age brackets. Races begin at 11:00 am; awards are at 3:30 pm on the sun deck of the main day lodge.

Local appreciation days at Wolf Creek offer all guests a discounted lift ticket. No I.D. is required, everyone is a local that day. Lift tickets are $44 for adults, $27 for seniors and $24 for children. College days offer students with a valid college photo I.D. a break from the books and a $44 discounted lift ticket. For a calendar of races, local appreciation days, and clinics visit www.wolfcreekski.com.

