Almanac Week of 2. 28. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, March 1



TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. The council is expected to decide on previous proposals for changing the city’s current ban against marijuana businesses and will consider a proposal for a local cannabis club model .



Thursday, March 2

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. The next Bingo extravaganza is scheduled for Thursday, March 2. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.



The Woodland Park City Council will meet on March 2 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, March 3

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Saturday, March 4

9th Annual Wild Whiskers. Join us for the Annual Wild Whiskers dinner and auction and fund-raiser on March 4 at Shining Mountain Golf Club. Get Your Wagon. All proceeds to benefit the animals at TCRAS(Teller County Regional Animal Shelter).Cocktail hour starts at 4:30 p.m. This year will be full of changes and fun! We will have a western theme, silent and live auction, wonderful dinner, cash bar, and other things to entice you! Call us at (719) 686-7707 to reserve your tickets or go to www.tcrascolorado.org for more information.

Pearl’s Follies. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 4 to attend Cripple Creek’s biggest party of the year. This annual brouhaha is a fundraiser for The Old Homestead Museum where everyone is welcome to join in the fun at the Double Eagle’s Hotel and Casino’s Conference Center. Pearl’s Follies is the yearly fundraiser to benefit the Old Homestead Museum and where local Cripple Creek area residents get together to share their love of the community, Colorado history and having a great time with family and friends. This year’s follies is dedicated to our dearly departed loyal board member and tour guide MARCIE GORMAN, she was a special part of the museum. Our sponsors are Bronco Billy’s Casino, Wildwood Casino and the Cripple Creek / Victor Gold Mining Company. We really appreciate their continued support yearly, they help us make Pearl’s Follies the success it is. Tickets are available at the door for $20 but you might want to buy them in advance, you can go to our website www.oldhomesteadhouse.com or call Charlotte at 719-689-2485 or Karen at 719-689-3984 for help in obtaining your seat.The fun all starts at 6pm with a cash bar cocktail hour at the Double Eagle’s Hotel and Casino Conference Center in Cripple Creek, Colo. The show starts at 7pm so we hope to see you there! Plan to come and enjoy some good food, socialize with your neighbors and have a blast watching some entertaining acts

Weekend hikes/programs at Mueller. Enjoy great hikes and programs at Mueller State Park, led by park experts on weekends during the winter. Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/ parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366 Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well.



Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Upcoming

Ongoing Art Display. The Gallery at Pikes Peak is currently showing the wonderful photography of Jalond Rawson in the hospital gift shop, located at 16420 W. Hwy. 24. Jalond grew up in the beautiful and scenic Woodland Park area where her interest in photography began. She shows her love of photography by capturing landscape scenes, wildlife, and the western life of cowboys and horses. Her extremely popular custom framed 7″x 9″ animal photos will continue to be available for purchase at the gift shop, along with many other items. A portion of the sales go to the PPRH Foundation. The show, which kicked off on Jan. 13, will continue through June 9.

Medicare Community Meeting. A free Medicare Community Meeting will be held at the Woodland Park Library, 218 East Midland Ave in Woodland Park on March 11 from noon to 2 p.m. Come and learn all there is about Medicare and all of your different options. For more information, call Devani Unbewust at 719-352-9268 Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. Join us for our "Celebrating Success" 50th Anniversary Gala, sponsored by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. This is a night of Entertainment, Recognition and Wondrous Fun. A date definitely to be reserved on your calendar and an event not to be missed. This gala is scheduled for March 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort 3225 Broadmoor Valley Road, in Colorado Springs. For more information, call Debbie Miller at 719-687-9885.



Downtown Revitalization Workshop. Colorado is experiencing a steady increase in population and tourism, and with this comes an interest in revitalizing our downtowns and main streets. Please join us for a FREE and INTERACTIVE half-day workshop to learn how communities can strike a balance among the many demands that face our downtown streets. Learn how to communicate and work with state and local agencies, identify problems, consider solutions, and get projects built to improve your downtown. This workshop is designed for community residents, engineers, planners, advocates, and anyone else interested in making their downtowns better. Workshop attendance is limited so sign up now! The registration deadline is March 17. All attendees with receive a FREE copy of the Colorado Downtown Streets publication. (A link to this publication is below.) The workshop is scheduled for 12:30-5:00 pm onWednesday, March 22. It will be hosted in Woodland Park at the Ute Pass Cultural Center (210 E. Midland Avenue, Woodland Park, CO). Lunch is provided. The workshop is hosted by Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Transportation and Woodland Park Main Street.

Please register for the workshop at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=jodszgwab&oeidk=a07edsfatkj019d6b5a

Munchkin Market. The Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market is scheduled for April 27-29 at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive. There is FREE Admission. This is a HUGE children's consignment sale in Woodland Park featuring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories (infant to junior). Toys, media, play equipment, strollers, high chairs, sporting goods, baby gear, maternity, bedding and more! Register to consign at www.utepassmops.org/munchkin-market.html The tentative schedule is Thursday April 27th from 5-8 p.m., Friday April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday April 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Everything half price!)Cash, Check or Credit Card (Visa and Mastercard) payments accepted. Proceeds benefit Ute Pass MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) Contact Heidi Olson 719-748-1068 or munchkinmarket@gmail.com for more information Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

Food Tour. Dine and dash in the heart of historic downtown Colorado Springs on our flagship tour! As you stroll down Tejon Street, envision a horse-drawn carriage, hear the chug of the railroad, and learn about the trade of gold and silver. Be transported to yesteryear in between bites as your trusty tour guide enchants you with tales untold.Visit five diverse culinary destinations within a walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will prepare generous helpings of their homemade provisions. Held on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to p.m. from now through early March. Visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce website for details.

Out of this World Jazz Party. The “Out of This World” Jazz Party, a special event to benefit the Pikes Peak Opera League, will be held on March 10 at the Space Foundation Discovery Center and Museum, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, off Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs. The festivities start at 5 p.m. with a Wine and Appetizer Buffet at 6 p.m The famed Hennessy 6 Jazz Group led by Sean Hennessy, will perform starting at 7:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.pikespeakoperaleague.org for details.

Gallery of Living Art. First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade in Colorado Springs, celebrates the 23rd year of the Gallery of Living Art. The story of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection unfolds through live reproductions of fourteen sacred works of art staged by a 75 member cast, narrative scripture and music sung by First Lutheran choir. The 2017 Gallery of Living Art will be presented on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 18 at 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm and Sunday, March 19 at 3 pm in the sanctuary of First Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs. The public is cordially invited to attend this inspirational presentation of Christ’s Passion and Resurrection. Admission is free and childcare is provided. For more information, call 719-632-8836.

The Rocky Mountain Division of the Train Collectors Association is pleased to announce our Spring Rocky Mountain Train Show at the Denver Mart, Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and March 5. The show is truly a model train extravaganza covering 2-1/2 acres. You’ll find trains ranging from antique American Flyer and Lionel to modern HO and N scale models and Thomas the Train. This family-oriented event features 30 operating train layouts, manufacturer and hobby store displays, a marketplace of over 600 tables of trains for sale, how-to clinics and appraisal opportunities for your old trains. The Denver Mart is located at 451 East 58thAvenue in Denver, Colorado- I-25 at 58th Ave. exit. Show hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Full show details may be found online at www.RockyMountainTrainShow.com Contact Jim Marski for more information- 303-345-5031 marski@msn.com