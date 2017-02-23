Woodland Park Begins Construction on Wastewater Treatment Expansion

The city of Woodland Park will break ground on the wastewater treatment plant expansion on March 2 at 11 a.m. The plant is at 27601 N. Hwy 67.

Groundbreaking will be followed by tours of the plant and compost facility. The public is invited to join City officials for this event. In case of snow, the date will be March 7.

The $7.22 million project will be overseen by Moltz Construction of Salida Colorado. Substantial completion is anticipated in March of 2018, with final completion in June of 2018. The construction will increase the capacity of the plant to serve a population of 14,100. Utilities Manager Kip Wiley explains, “The plant capacity is larger than the city’s water population estimates of 12,600 because the city wastewater plant also services residences outside the city limits. The plant is approaching the current design limits, requiring the expansion.”

For more information on the groundbreaking please contact Jane Mannon at 719-687-5205.