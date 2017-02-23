Weather Update

Today A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .