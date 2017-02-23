Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue Group

photo by Rick Langenberg

Stealing the show. The 15th annual Teller County Cares Service Awards honored some of the region’s top volunteers of the year. But one of the more comical highlights included a special tribute to the environment and the Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue group, with Joe Cocker, a canine named in honor of the popular musician from the 1960 and 1970s, gaining the spotlight. This was part of a tribute to Carol Shilkett. Donna Brazill and Audra Bowen made the presentations.  This was one of 15 awards presented during last week’s awards ceremony at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center.  