Stealing the show. The 15th annual Teller County Cares Service Awards honored some of the region’s top volunteers of the year. But one of the more comical highlights included a special tribute to the environment and the Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue group, with Joe Cocker, a canine named in honor of the popular musician from the 1960 and 1970s, gaining the spotlight. This was part of a tribute to Carol Shilkett. Donna Brazill and Audra Bowen made the presentations. This was one of 15 awards presented during last week’s awards ceremony at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center.