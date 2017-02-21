The Saboteurs

anyone who thinks differently or expresses an idea with which a liberal does not agree. Racist: /rey’ sist/ N.;anyone who thinks differently or expresses an idea with which a liberal does not agree.

Interesting developments that the insurgency is operating in the absolute open and it appears that Obama is establishing a shadow government in the wake of his presidency to ensure his legacy continues.

Last week I spoke of an insurgency and how the belligerents have not yet been established. In researching for this week’s article I came across the following article from the NY Times.

“When former President Barack Obama said, he was “heartened” by anti-Trump protests, he was sending a message of approval to his troops. Troops? Yes, Obama has an army of agitators — numbering more than 30,000 — who will fight his Republican successor at every turn of his historic presidency. And Obama will command them from a bunker less than two miles from the White House.

In what’s shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn’t just staying behind in Washington. He’s working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular “America First” agenda.

He’s doing it through a network of leftist nonprofits led by Organizing for Action. Normally you’d expect an organization set up to support a politician and his agenda to close up shop after that candidate leaves office, but not Obama’s OFA. Rather, it’s gearing up for battle, with a growing war chest and more than 250 offices across the country.

Since Donald Trump’s election, this little-known but well-funded protesting arm has beefed up staff and ramped up recruitment of young liberal activists, declaring on its website, “We’re not backing down.” Determined to salvage Obama’s legacy,” it’s drawing battle lines on immigration, ObamaCare, race relations and climate change.

Obama is intimately involved in OFA operations and even tweets from the group’s account. In fact, he gave marching orders to OFA foot soldiers following Trump’s upset victory.

“It is fine for everybody to feel stressed, sad, discouraged,” he said in a conference call from the White House. “But get over it.” He demanded they “move forward to protect what we’ve accomplished.”

“Now is the time for some organizing,” he said. “So don’t mope.”

Far from sulking, OFA activists helped organize anti-Trump marches across US cities, some of which turned into riots. After Trump issued a temporary ban on immigration from seven terror-prone Muslim nations, the demonstrators jammed airports, chanting: “No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!”

Run by old Obama aides and campaign workers, federal tax records show “nonpartisan” OFA marshals 32,525 volunteers nationwide. Registered as a 501(c)(4), it doesn’t have to disclose its donors, but they’ve been generous. OFA has raised more than $40 million in contributions and grants since evolving from Obama’s campaign organization Obama for America in 2013.

OFA, in IRS filings, says it trains young activists to develop “organizing skills.” Armed with Obama’s 2012 campaign database, OFA plans to get out the vote for Democratic candidates it’s grooming to win back Congress and erect a wall of resistance to Trump at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

It will be aided in that effort by the Obama Foundation, run by Obama’s former political director, and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, launched last month by Obama pal Eric Holder to end what he and Obama call GOP “gerrymandering” of congressional districts.

Obama will be overseeing it all from a shadow White House located within two miles of Trump. It features a mansion, which he’s fortifying with construction of a tall brick perimeter, and a nearby taxpayer-funded office with his own chief of staff and press secretary. Michelle Obama will also open an office there, along with the Obama Foundation.

The 55-year-old Obama is not content to go quietly into the night like other ex-presidents

Critical to the fight is rebuilding the ravaged Democrat Party. Obama hopes to install his former civil-rights chief Tom Perez at the helm of the Democratic National Committee.

Perez is running for the vacant DNC chairmanship, vowing “It’s time to organize and fight . . . We must stand up to protect President Obama’s accomplishments;” while also promising, “We’re going to build the strongest grass-roots organizing force this country has ever seen.”

“You’re going to see me early next year,” he said after the election, “and we’re going to be in a position where we can start cooking up all kinds of great stuff.”

Added the ex-president: “Point is, I’m still fired up and ready to go.”

It looks like Obama will not go quietly into the night. In fact many of the things he upset in the United States will not go quietly into the night. It will take considerable time and legislation to undo much of the damage.

The point is that if the NY Times is seeing the same things I am seeing I have to wonder how this is going to turn out. Those trained in the finer points of socialism don’t seem to be willing to give up on turning the United States into a socialist utopia of their dreams.

What those who think socialism is so great don’t realize is just how awesome it becomes when you start running out of other people’s money. The money does eventually dry up as we were seeing toward the end of Obama building his legacy. Under socialism there is no reward of a better life because the reward is eaten up by the non-working proletariat.

I don’t know where the Trump legacy will go. I do have to laugh at those of the liberal mindset who think that Trump and his followers are NAZIs. In the pure definition of the word NAZI was an abbreviation for National Socialists. He did attempt setting up a socialist society but we saw what happened with that episode in history. The world is still paying for World War Two.

As the fake news continues to build, and I have no guarantee that the NY Times article isn’t fake news, I do know that fake news is happening at an alarming level. A good friend showed me a Facebook post where someone was saying there was an active shooter in a certain place, someone who lived on that street stated that there was nothing happening there in the location reported. That tactic can be used to create a situation referred to as overloading. My friend was wondering how or why this was being done. I explained how insurgencies work and now he has a better grasp of what might be going on in America today.

After researching OFA I found there are OFA sites for every state and official websites attributed to OFA on facebook. The drive of some people wishing to see us either turn into a democracy or a pure socialist society will not give way for some time if ever. If we turn into a pure democracy there will be havoc. If we turn down the path to pure socialism/communism there will be despair. The only way to liberty is to set people free. But with freedom comes the burden of being required to care for you and yours without depending on the government.