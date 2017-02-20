Almanac Week of 2. 21. 17

Tuesday, Feb. 21

After Hours. The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will feature its monthly After Hours gathering on Feb. 21. This month’s event is being hosted by Park State Bank & Trust at the Shining Mountain Golf Club, starting at 5:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to socialize and network with current and future business associates.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, Feb. 22



Economic Forecast Forum.The Teller County Assessor, in conjunction with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, presents the 5th Annual Teller County Economic Forecast Breakfast, featuring local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. The event will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information and to register, seewww.TellerForecast.com. For more information, call Betty Clark-Wine at 719-689-2941.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.



Thursday, Feb. 23

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on Feb. 23 in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek, starting at 9:15 a.m.

TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. Local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 am in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Woodland Park Planning Commission will meet on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, Feb. 24

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Feb. 24 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy over 50 wines and some brews too, plus some of the best appetizers and desserts local restaurants have to offer. New this year–music by one of our outstanding local musicians! Ute Pass Kiwanis is proud of the many projects we have supported that helped our children and communities in Teller County. Tickets available online at www.eventbrite.com or stop by Gold Hills Liquors and get your tickets, but don't wait too long! We have sold out every year for the last three. Call 719-315-5004 for more information

Saturday, Feb. 25

Chii Cook-off. The sixth annual Chili Cook-off is scheduled for Saturday, Feb 25 at the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club at 321 N. Pine Street from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will feature a 1st and 2nd place and a People’s Choice. It is being sponsored by ENT, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and the Newmont Mining Corporation. All proceeds benefit programs for the WP Senior Center. For more information and to participate, call Pamela at 719-339-0954

Last weekend for Moose Is Loose. For more than a decade, "THE MOOSE IS LOOSE" campaign has been a very successful Tweeds Fine Furnishings annual tradition in Woodland Park. The event goes to a new level with the The Moose is "Coming Home Sales Event." The 17th annual event kicked off on Feb. 11 and extends until Feb. 26. The campaign, started by Tweeds Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park to drive business for the community, was opened up to all local business owners in 2009. Traditionally February is the slowest time of the year for local businesses, according to local economic development officials." Discounts and specials are key to this campaign," said Mike Perini, a campaign representative. "The public will see heavily discounted products and services, giveaways, two for one offers or one-day only deals during the 2017 FEST."Campaign representatives have been making recommendations to business owners needing assistance. "We conduct sessions with business owners to help individual participants determine a sales strategy tailored to their specific needs."This year the campaign moves to a new level, i.e. a "Coming Home" format for community wide elements to encourage participation and support. Moose sightings have become a local favorite pastime and this year many will wait with anticipation for our newest Fest experience "Moose Sighting (Selfie) Safari". Photos with the Moose or Moose-related items that are uploaded on the Moose Facebook page will be entered into a drawing for a great prize. For more information, visit www.MooseIsLooseFest.com



Weekend hikes/programs at Mueller. Enjoy great hikes and programs at Mueller State Park, led by park experts on weekends during the winter. On Feb. 25, enjoy a hike at Preacher’s Hollow, starting at 9:15 a.m. Meet at Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead. Enjoy nature in winter on a gentle 2.5 mile hike through the woods, with Volunteer Naturalist Nancy. The park also features special hikes on Wednesdays. Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/ parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Piano with Friends. On February 26 at 3 p.m., First Christian Church in Colorado Springs (at 16 E. Platte Avenue) is presenting “Piano with Friends,” played by Carol Wilson, piano; with Nancy Andrew, flute; Veselka Kuzma, cello; James Rasmussen and Elisa Wicks, violin; Anita Maresh, viola; and Jay Norman, clarinet; playing music by W. A. Mozart, Bohuslav Martinu, Edvard Grieg and Pierre Gabaye. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 719-633-8888.

Upcoming

Ongoing Art Display. The Gallery at Pikes Peak is currently showing the wonderful photography of Jalond Rawson in the hospital gift shop, located at 16420 W. Hwy. 24. Jalond grew up in the beautiful and scenic Woodland Park area where her interest in photography began. She shows her love of photography by capturing landscape scenes, wildlife, and the western life of cowboys and horses. Her extremely popular custom framed 7″x 9″ animal photos will continue to be available for purchase at the gift shop, along with many other items. A portion of the sales go to the PPRH Foundation. The show, which kicked off on Jan. 13, will continue through June

March 4 at Shining Mountain Golf Club. Get Your Wagon. All proceeds to benefit the animals at TCRAS(Teller County Regional Animal Shelter).Cocktail hour starts at 4:30 p.m. This year will be full of changes and fun! We will have a western theme, silent and live auction, wonderful dinner, cash bar, and other things to entice you! Call us at 9th Annual Wild Whiskers. Join us for the Annual Wild Whiskers dinner and auction and fund-raiser onat Shining Mountain Golf Club. Get Your Wagon. All proceeds to benefit the animals at TCRAS(Teller County Regional Animal Shelter).Cocktail hour starts atThis year will be full of changes and fun! We will have a western theme, silent and live auction, wonderful dinner, cash bar, and other things to entice you! Call us at (719) 686-7707 to reserve your tickets or go to www.tcrascolorado.org for more information.

Pearl’s Follies. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 7 to attend Cripple Creek’s biggest party of the year. This annual brouhaha is a fundraiser for The Old Homestead Museum where everyone is welcome to join in the fun at the Double Eagle’s Hotel and Casino’s Conference Center. Pearl’s Follies is the yearly fundraiser to benefit the Old Homestead Museum and where local Cripple Creek area residents get together to share their love of the community, Colorado history and having a great time with family and friends. This year’s follies is dedicated to our dearly departed loyal board member and tour guide MARCIE GORMAN, she was a special part of the museum. Our sponsors are Bronco Billy’s Casino, Wildwood Casino and the Cripple Creek / Victor Gold Mining Company. We really appreciate their continued support yearly, they help us make Pearl’s Follies the success it is. Tickets are available at the door for $20 but you might want to buy them in advance, you can go to our website www.oldhomesteadhouse.com or call Charlotte at 719-689-2485 or Karen at 719-689-3984 for help in obtaining your seat.The fun all starts at 6pm with a cash bar cocktail hour at the Double Eagle’s Hotel and Casino Conference Center in Cripple Creek, Colo. The show starts at 7pm so we hope to see you there! Plan to come and enjoy some good food, socialize with your neighbors and have a blast watching some entertaining acts

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs/Other areas

Food Tour. Dine and dash in the heart of historic downtown Colorado Springs on our flagship tour! As you stroll down Tejon Street, envision a horse-drawn carriage, hear the chug of the railroad, and learn about the trade of gold and silver. Be transported to yesteryear in between bites as your trusty tour guide enchants you with tales untold.Visit five diverse culinary destinations within a walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will prepare generous helpings of their homemade provisions. Held on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to p.m. from now through early March. Visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce website for details.

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off and Parade. The Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off and Carnival in Manitou Springs is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to whenever. It is the best way to experience Mardi-Gras and Cajun cuisine in Manitou! Enjoy samples of gumbo from professional chefs and amateur cooks to help determine who has the best gumbo! Chefs will be competing for their own 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place trophies as well as Best showmanship and People’s Choice. Stop by Soda Springs Park from 10:30am-1:00pm to enjoy samples of gumbo. Two samples of gumbo will be available for $1.00. Judging and public tastings begin at approximately 10:45am.Stick around after the Cook-Off to watch the Mardi-Gras Parade at 1 p.m. downtown. Get into the Mardi-Gras spirit and enjoy a Cajun tradition Manitou style. For more information, visit the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce website.

The Rocky Mountain Division of the Train Collectors Association is pleased to announce our Spring Rocky Mountain Train Show at the Denver Mart, Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and March 5. The show is truly a model train extravaganza covering 2-1/2 acres. You’ll find trains ranging from antique American Flyer and Lionel to modern HO and N scale models and Thomas the Train. This family-oriented event features 30 operating train layouts, manufacturer and hobby store displays, a marketplace of over 600 tables of trains for sale, how-to clinics and appraisal opportunities for your old trains. The Denver Mart is located at 451 East 58th Avenue in Denver, Colorado- I-25 at 58thAve. exit. Show hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Full show details may be found online atwww.RockyMountainTrainShow.com Contact Jim Marski for more information- 303-345-5031 marski@msn.com