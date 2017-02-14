Almanac Week of 2. 14. 17

Saturday, Feb. 18

Cripple Creek Ice Festival final weekend. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is a spectacular event. Come watch ice sculptors carve ice into beautiful works of art that will amaze you. Going on its 10th annual, the artistic theme of the Ice Festival changes every year. The 2017 theme is “Safari in Ice” It is scheduled for the final weekend of Feb. 18-20. The Cripple Creek Ice Festival features numerous fun events to enjoy throughout the two event weekends. Interactive sculptures are available for event attendees to climb on and to have a Kodak moment. Several sculptures are made just for kids, with a fun ice slide, an ice maze, and carnival-type games that are all made of ice. Street vendors have just the perfect thing to bring home as a memento of your visit here, and an ice bar with a liquor luge ensures you always have a refreshing beverage to enjoy. There will be additional FREE parking at the Heritage Center northeast of town on Highway 67, and the shuttle service to the event will be FREE on Saturday and Sundayfrom 11 am to 6 pm.

Museum opening. It might be cold outside, but it will be warm inside the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum during the Cripple Creek IceFests. With its new heating system fired up, the year the museum will be open during the IceFest weekends Feb. 11-12, and 18-20. Hours will be 10-4 each day.The museum houses displays of local mining and pioneering artifacts and photos.The museum’s unique gift shop offers a variety of gifts for Valentines’ Day or any day of the year – fine jewelry, gold nuggets, new and used books, and gift certificates good for admission, shopping, and mine tours. For more information,

Moose Is Loose. For more than a decade, “THE MOOSE IS LOOSE” campaign has been a very successful Tweeds Fine Furnishings annual tradition in Woodland Park. The event goes to a new level with the The Moose is “Coming Home Sales Event.” It 17th annual event kicked off on Feb. 11 and extends until Feb. 26 . The campaign, started by Tweeds Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park to drive business for the community, was opened up to all local business owners in 2009. Traditionally February is the slowest time of the year for local businesses, according to local economic development officials.” Discounts and specials are key to this campaign,” said Mike Perini, a campaign representative. “The public will see heavily discounted products and services, giveaways, two for one offers or one-day only deals during the 2017 FEST.”Campaign representatives have been making recommendations to business owners needing assistance. “We conduct sessions with business owners to help individual participants determine a sales strategy tailored to their specific needs.”This year the campaign moves to a new level, i.e. a “Coming Home” format for community wide elements to encourage participation and support.



Moose sightings have become a local favorite pastime and this year many will wait with anticipation for our newest Fest experience “Moose Sighting (Selfie) Safari”. Photos with the Moose or Moose-related items that are uploaded on the Moose Facebook page will be entered into a drawing for a great prize. For more information, visit www.MooseIsLooseFest.com.



Weekend hikes/programs at Mueller. Enjoy great hikes and programs at Mueller State Park, led by park experts on weekends during the winter. On Feb. 18, watch birds for as little as 15 minutes, or as long as you like, and contribute your count to a global effort. For more information, visit birdcount.org. At Mueller, you’ll likely see Mountain Chickadees, Gray Jays, Pygmy Nuthatches or maybe a Northern Goshawk. The park also features special hikes on Wednesdays. Don’t forget to dress for the weather! Hiking at Mueller in winter can bring a wide range of temperatures and snow depths at 9600 feet. Sometimes there is not enough snow to sled on and sometimes there is a foot or two of fresh powder! Check our website cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/ parks/Mueller or call ahead for snow conditions (719) 687-2366. Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding are popular activities as well.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Feb.19

Drilling, Fracking, Earthquakes and Our Energy Bills. Fracking–This term has quickly become a common household word. But how many of us really know what it means? Let alone how the process affects a person’s everyday life. Retired geologist, John Rakowski, will talk about what the process of fracking as well as its impact on both the environment and society at the Pikes Peak Historical Society’s February Chautauqua. John’s mineral and fossil collection, began in his early teen years, includes minerals collected in the Pikes Peak area from the early 1960’s to the present. He later earned a degree in Geology. He has worked as an exploration and exploitation geologist in the oil and gas industry for over 40 years. His profession has taken him to locations throughout the U.S. and several countries overseas. John chose to retire to the Florissant area and is now active with the Pikes Peak Historical Society and the Lake George Gem & Mineral Club. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about fracking, the environment and the resulting effects at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) on Sunday, February 19th, at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

Monday, Feb. 20

Free Fee Day at the Monument. In honor of President’s Day, the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, as well as the other 417 national park units, will offer free admission on February 20. Bring your loved ones and join a ranger for a heart healthy, ranger guided, 3 mile hike at 10 a.m. Meet at the visitor center. Dress in layers with appropriate foot gear for conditions. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, two short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

Ongoing Art Display. The Gallery at Pikes Peak is currently showing the wonderful photography of Jalond Rawson in the hospital gift shop, located at 16420 W. Hwy. 24. Jalond grew up in the beautiful and scenic Woodland Park area where her interest in photography began. She shows her love of photography by capturing landscape scenes, wildlife, and the western life of cowboys and horses. Her extremely popular custom framed 7″x 9″ animal photos will continue to be available for purchase at the gift shop, along with many other items. A portion of the sales go to the PPRH Foundation. The show, which kicked off on Jan. 13, will continue through June 9.

Economic Forecast Forum. The Teller County Assessor, in conjunction with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, presents the 5th Annual Teller County Economic Forecast Breakfast, featuring local experts from the public and private sectors brought together to discuss the Teller County economy. The forecast features perspectives on recent trends in the real estate, financial, and construction industries, how they impact our local economy, and what the experts predict for the future. The event will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information and to register, see www.TellerForecast.com . For more information, call Betty Clark-Wine at 719-689-2941. Chili Cook-Off. The sixth annual Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club at 321 N. Pine Street from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will feature a 1st and 2nd place and a People’s Choice. It is being sponsored by ENT, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Newmont. All proceeds benefit programs for the WP Senior Center. For more information and to participate, call Pamela at 719-339-0954. 9th Annual Wild Whiskers. Join us for the Annual Wild Whiskers dinner and auction and fund-raiser on March 4 at Shining Mountain Golf Club. Get Your Wagon. All proceeds to benefit the animals at TCRAS(Teller County Regional Animal Shelter).Cocktail hour starts at 4:30 p.m. This year will be full of changes and fun! We will have a western theme, silent and live auction, wonderful dinner, cash bar, and other things to entice you! Call us at(719) 686-7707 to reserve your tickets or go to www.tcrascolorado.orgfor more information.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Food Tour. Dine and dash in the heart of historic downtown Colorado Springs on our flagship tour! As you stroll down Tejon Street, envision a horse-drawn carriage, hear the chug of the railroad, and learn about the trade of gold and silver. Be transported to yesteryear in between bites as your trusty tour guide enchants you with tales untold.Visit five diverse culinary destinations within a walking distance of one-half mile. Each destination will prepare generous helpings of their homemade provisions. Held on Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to p.m. from now through early March. Visit the Manitou