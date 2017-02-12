Winter Weather Advisory – Teller (Colorado) 

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pueblo CO
347 AM MST Sun Feb 12 2017

Areas affected: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike’s Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* LOCATION...Lake County...Chaffee County...Saguache County below
  10000 Feet...La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet...Eastern San
  Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet...Northern San Luis Valley Below
  8500 Feet...Sangre de Cristo Mountains...Fremont County...Wet
  Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet and the Wet Mountains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING...Snow is expected over the area into this
  afternoon.

* TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION...4 to 8 inches.

* IMPACT...Travel will be hazardous due to blowing snow, poor
  visibilities and icy, snow covered roads.

 