Winter Weather Advisory – Teller (Colorado)

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pueblo CO 347 AM MST Sun Feb 12 2017

Areas affected: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike’s Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * LOCATION...Lake County...Chaffee County...Saguache County below 10000 Feet...La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet...Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Feet...Sangre de Cristo Mountains...Fremont County...Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet and the Wet Mountains. * CAUSE AND TIMING...Snow is expected over the area into this afternoon. * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION...4 to 8 inches. * IMPACT...Travel will be hazardous due to blowing snow, poor visibilities and icy, snow covered roads.