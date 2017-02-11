Winter Weather Advisory – Teller (Colorado)

Sat 11-Feb-17 05:30am MST Effective: Sat 11-Feb-17 05:30am MST Expires: Sun 12-Feb-17 03:00pm MST

Areas affected: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike’s Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft

Winter weather advisory in effect from 6 pm this evening to 3 pm mst sunday…

The national weather service in pueblo has issued a winter weather advisory for snow, which is in effect from 6 pm this evening to 3 pm mst sunday. This replaces the winter storm watch that was in effect.

* location…teller county, the rampart range and pikes peak including woodland park, divide and cripple creek.

* cause and timing…a storm system will spread pacific moisture into the region this evening through sunday afternoon.

* snow accumulation…5 to 10 inches.

* wind…easterly 10 to 20 mph.

* impact…travel will be hazardous due to snow, poor visibilities and icy, snow covered roads.

