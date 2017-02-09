Welcome to The MOOSE is LOOSE Fest !!!

Video from last year shows the first class arrival of the Moose to Woodland Park. Don’t miss him this year and check out all he brings with him…Deals, Deals, Deals !!
Woodland Park, Colorado’s signature, sales festival!
Come join the celebration – Feb 11th – 26th, 2017 !
MOOSE WELCOME HOME!
- Saturday February 11th, 9:30 am at Tweeds Fine Furnishings. See the Moose make his grand entrance!
- The Moose is so happy to be home that he is giving Moose Bucks to family, friends and fans.
- Moose bags filled with goodies (limited quantity)
- Sweet treats available inside Tweeds
- Start of the Selfie Safari, instructions at Tweeds
- Photos taken with The Moose, in his very own Photo Selfie Booth!