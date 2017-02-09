John R. Bowman, 80, of Cripple Creek, Colorado passed away on January 31, 2017.

John was born August 3, 1936 in Boston, Massachusetts. He moved to Cripple Creek at age nine with his father and brother. John graduated from Cripple Creek High School in 1954. He was drafted into the Army in 1959 and proudly served stateside for two and a half years. He also served in the Air Force Reserve.

John purchased District Supply Co. in 1971 and did electrical contracting, auto sales, and blasting supply sales along with numerous other services virtually up until his death. If he couldn’t help you, he knew someone who could!

John is survived by his three children, son, Todd (Jen) of Colorado Springs, daughter, Sandra Chapman (Jim) of Cripple Creek, and daughter, Brenda (Ross) Hawkins of Rio Vista, California. John also proudly had six grandsons, two granddaughters and three great grandsons along with four nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Paul.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM Friday, February 10, 2017 at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Cripple Creek followed by a Celebration of Life held at the Cripple Creek Elks Club, 375 E. Bennett, Cripple Creek at 1:00PM. Services will be followed by a potluck dinner. (See Obituaries)

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cripple Creek District Museum, PO Box 1210, Cripple Creek CO 80813, where John proudly served on the board for many years.