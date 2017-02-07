Cowboy Poetry and Music at the Gold Hill Theater

Next Sunday, Feb. 12th at 2:30 pm, Gold Hill Theater will host two highly rated western acts, in its ongoing Movie House Music series.

According to Woodland Music Series promoter Ralph Rothstein, the event will feature the cowboy poetry and music of Junction 5-12 and local western poets/musicians Tom and Donna Hatten.

Junction 5-12 is the western music duo of Mary Gifford and Ernie Martinez, from Denver. They describe their music as western Americana.

Ernie Martinez is a three-time nominee for the Western Music Association’s “Instrumentalist of the Year” in 2013, 2014 and 2015. His outstanding and versatile picking has been used on over 150 albums. He has played with Jon Chandler, Barry Ward, Gary McMahan, Patty Clayton, Mary Kaye and many others. After releasing two wonderful solo albums, Ernie is now releasing a new album, “San Miguel” with Mary as Junction 5-12.

Singer and songwriter Mary Gifford has performed folk, bluegrass and western style music in the Denver area for 10 years and grew up singing most all the time. She and her husband Joe are horse owners, enjoying both the hard work and the thrills that come with it. Mary brings her life experiences to songs like “Once a Cowboy” “San Miguel” and “One Wild Heart” and blends them with Ernie’s amazing melodies.

You can find Junction 5-12 on the web at https://www.junction512.com/. There you can listen to some of their songs and find out where else they are performing.